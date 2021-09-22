checkAd

How Bergio International Plans to Dominate the Jewelry Industry - Faster, Leaner, and More Profitable Than Ever

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") (OTC PINK:BRGO), a global leader in jewelry design and manufacturing, has announced a partnership with growth marketing engine PDOCS Labs …

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") (OTC PINK:BRGO), a global leader in jewelry design and manufacturing, has announced a partnership with growth marketing engine PDOCS Labs Ventures.

The partnership with PDOCS Labs Ventures comes after a big year for Bergio International. They announced the acquisition of the fast growth online jewelry retailer, Aphrodite's, earlier this year. They then acquired technology based ecommerce & print-on-demand pioneer “Gearbubble,” which is known as one of the first platforms to sync into platforms like Amazon, Etsy, and others.

The plan: outmaneuver the entire jewelry industry through data science, new technologies, proprietary systems, and innovation that has not been seen before in the jewelry & accessories space.

BRGO has been looking for the right data & direct response team to take the digital side of their acquisitions to the next level. Through the new acquisitions, they were able to find "accelerator" PDOCS, which fit perfectly into the upcoming model and data needs.

The combined team behind PDOCS Labs Ventures has been responsible for an estimated $500m in revenue generated across ecommerce for the past 4 years. The 7 person team specializes in machine learning technology, direct-response copywriting, media buying, and most importantly for the deal: data-driven advertising & decision making.

Adam Lucerne and Jesse Gibson, Co-founders of PDOCS Labs Ventures, shared, "Our vision for this partnership is to create a roadmap for jewelry and ecom brands under the BRGO brand to go digital and adapt faster, leaner and more profitable than ever. The pandemic has created an equal playing field for the jewelry industry with many major outlets being forced to go digital... While other competitors are slowing down production, Bergio is ramping up at exponential speeds. BRGO is already projected to have an explosive 20X plus growth over last year."

Our plan is focused on lowering cost per acquisition, then becoming one of the first online retailers to leverage intent based-data to provide hyper-targeted remarketing across all major social channels - TikTok, Instagram, Google, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, and more. This alone will allow us to hit conversion metrics that other brands did not know were possible, allowing us to very quickly become a leader in this industry, while also document a repeatable process to be used in every future acquisition made by BRGO".

