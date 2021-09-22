A2Z Signs Distribution Agreement with Regional Partner in Italy

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZ) (OTCQX:AAZZF), an innovative technology company specializing in state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology including the …

The Cust2Mate Smart Cart Platform intelligently recognizes every purchased item, enables in-cart payment so that shoppers skip long checkout lines and allows retail grocers to direct shoppers to discounted products and in-store promotions to efficiently manage and move inventory.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZ) (OTCQX:AAZZF), an innovative technology company specializing in state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology including the Cust2Mate Smart Cart Platform, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with POLIT100 for the promotion, distribution and service of the Company's Cust2Mate Smart Shopping Carts throughout Italy.

According to the terms of the partnership, POLIT100 will:

Promote Cust2Mate products

Identify relevant opportunities and make initial contact with retailers

Distribute Cust2Mate Smart Shopping Carts and provide all logistical and hardware maintenance including spare parts service

Provide Tier 1 and Tier 2 technical support

Train store employees to properly use Cust2Mate products

Rafi Yam, CEO of Cust2Mate, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with POLIT100 for the marketing and distribution of our Cust2Mate Smart Shopping Carts. This agreement is an important next step in our growth strategy as we continue to build on our recent partnership with Flex for the mass production of our carts. Our goal is to mass produce and distribute our Cust2Mate Smart Shopping Cart Platform on a global scale and this partnership with POLIT100 brings us closer to that objective by providing us with extensive distribution capabilities in the Italian market."

Liron Ben Hur, Director of POLIT100, commented, "We are excited working with A2Z to promote, distribute and service their Cust2Mate Smart Shopping Carts. We have substantial experience operating in both the Italian and other European markets, and we look forward to being one of the first distributors to bring this cutting-edge technology to retail stores and shoppers in the region."

About A2Z Smart Technologies Corp

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product is the world's first proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping chart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and computer-vision system, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by wisely recognize purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers. Cust2Mate's SAAS-based software solution also provides supermarket heat maps for targeted advertising, direct marketing and special promotions that generate increased revenues and profits for retailers.