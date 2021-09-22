checkAd

A2Z Signs Distribution Agreement with Regional Partner in Italy

Autor: Accesswire
22.09.2021, 14:05  |  13   |   |   

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZ) (OTCQX:AAZZF), an innovative technology company specializing in state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology including the …

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZ) (OTCQX:AAZZF), an innovative technology company specializing in state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology including the Cust2Mate Smart Cart Platform, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with POLIT100 for the promotion, distribution and service of the Company's Cust2Mate Smart Shopping Carts throughout Italy.

The Cust2Mate Smart Cart Platform intelligently  recognizes every purchased item, enables in-cart payment so that shoppers skip long checkout lines and allows retail grocers to direct shoppers to discounted products and in-store promotions to efficiently manage and move inventory.

According to the terms of the partnership, POLIT100 will:

  • Promote Cust2Mate products
  • Identify relevant opportunities and make initial contact with retailers
  • Distribute Cust2Mate Smart Shopping Carts and provide all logistical and hardware maintenance including spare parts service
  • Provide Tier 1 and Tier 2 technical support
  • Train store employees to properly use Cust2Mate products

Rafi Yam, CEO of Cust2Mate, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with POLIT100 for the marketing and distribution of our Cust2Mate Smart Shopping Carts. This agreement is an important next step in our growth strategy as we continue to build on our recent partnership with Flex for the mass production of our carts. Our goal is to mass produce and distribute our Cust2Mate Smart Shopping Cart Platform on a global scale and this partnership with POLIT100 brings us closer to that objective by providing us with extensive distribution capabilities in the Italian market."

Liron Ben Hur, Director of POLIT100, commented, "We are excited working with A2Z to promote, distribute and service their Cust2Mate Smart Shopping Carts. We have substantial experience operating in both the Italian and other European markets, and we look forward to being one of the first distributors to bring this cutting-edge technology to retail stores and shoppers in the region."

About A2Z Smart Technologies Corp

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product is the world's first proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping chart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and computer-vision system, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by wisely recognize purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers. Cust2Mate's SAAS-based software solution also provides supermarket heat maps for targeted advertising, direct marketing and special promotions that generate increased revenues and profits for retailers.

Seite 1 von 2
A2Z Smart Technologies Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

A2Z Signs Distribution Agreement with Regional Partner in Italy TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") (TSXV:AZ) (OTCQX:AAZZF), an innovative technology company specializing in state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology including the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altigen to Present at the Virtual MicroCap Leadership Summit
Focus Graphite Engages NewFields Canada Mining & Environment to Design the Tailing Storage Facility ...
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Arrangement Agreement, Interim Order for Spin-Out Transaction and ...
Cinedigm Slashes Its Way to the Forefront of Horror Streaming With Latest Acquisition: Bloody ...
Monthly (August 2021) Operational Update from US Antimony Corporation
Maverick Energy Group, LTD Announces Commencement of Operations of Van Zandt County, Texas Lease: ...
Breezer in Negotiations to Acquire An Ultra Premium Distilled Spirits and Marketing Company
Indonesian Buildings Take Extra Precautions Against COVID By Installing Air and Surface ...
AdvanceTC Receives Orders For 4,000 Phones To Be Delivered In December 2021
Green Stream Holdings Announces Anthony Morali Completes Initial Design For 350 Thousand Foot, 3 ...
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Filing of Updated Listing Statement and Technical Report
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.09.21A2Z Signs Manufacturing Agreement with Flex
Accesswire | Analysen
06.09.21A2Z Smart Technologies Confirms Results of Previous Shareholders' Meeting
Accesswire | Analysen