POSaBIT Continues to Expand Reach, Enters the New Mexico Market

POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC:POSAF), the leading provider of payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, is proud to announce their entry into the burgeoning New Mexico cannabis market, partnering with one of the largest retail chains in the state.

“As we continue to offer our services to more and more local markets, it is always exciting to enter a new state for the first time,” said Ryan Hamlin, CEO/co-founder of POSaBIT. “We see New Mexico as a big up and coming market, and this is just another step in our company’s initiative to reach every corner of the US cannabis industry.”