Dave & Buster’s Introduces First-of-Its Kind NFT + Digital Collectible

Dave & Buster’s, the ultimate restaurant and entertainment destination, announces the launch of its NFT Digital Collectibles Prize program to provide a unique first-of-its-kind experience to NFT collectors. Starting on September 27th, Dave & Buster’s NFT Digital Collectible coins and cards will be available in Dave & Buster’s locations nationwide and can be claimed as prizes in exchange for tickets won. To commemorate the launch, the first collector to own every city card and game coin from the NFT Digital Collectibles Prize program will receive a 1 of 1 Super Master NFT and a $10,000 Dave & Buster’s Power Card.

Dave & Buster's NFT Digital Collectible Coins & Cards (Graphic: Business Wire)

At the forefront of innovation, Dave & Buster’s is one of the first restaurant and entertainment venues to pioneer NFT Digital Collectible coins and cards. The collectible series presents D&B Game Coin Designs and D&B City Card Designs, ranging from common to rare to uber-rare NFTs. Through a partnership with Sweet, a broad-scale NFT platform, Dave & Buster’s introduces a new way for consumers to collect, trade, and own its unique collectible coins and cards tethered to a one-of-a-kind NFT experience.

The entire NFT experience is powered by Sweet’s broad-scale NFT distribution platform which has been integrated into Dave & Buster’s Win system at over 140 locations nationwide. With Sweet’s technology, users can collect unique NFTs through in-venue interactive gameplay to own as rewards, or optionally trade them with other users in a fully gamified, set-completion, experience.

“We’re excited to unlock this new opportunity for today’s modern-day collectible at Dave & Buster’s,” said Pete Thornfield, VP Brand Marketing at Dave & Buster’s. “Our innovative approach to the NFT Digital Collectible prize program provides fun through a gamified and immersive experience. For those looking to collect unique, new NFTs, Dave & Buster’s combines the fun of gaming and the fun of collecting, all while unlocking that everyday winning feeling for our guests.”

To learn more about Dave & Buster's and their NFT + Digital Collectibles, please visit www.daveandbusters.com

About Dave & Buster’s:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY), headquartered in Dallas, TX operates high-volume restaurant/entertainment complexes throughout North America. Each Dave & Buster’s offers an impressive selection of high-quality food and beverage items, combined with the latest games and attractions. Guests can watch sporting events in the D&B Sports Bar and play state-of-the-art simulators and games of skill they can’t play anywhere else. For more information, please visit www.daveandbusters.com.

About Sweet:

Sweet is the highly scalable, eco-friendly, Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform used by top consumer and entertainment brands. Sweet offers the flexibility of broad-scale creation and distribution of NFTs, driving both revenue and consumer engagement. Sweet has built one of the most energy efficient NFT platforms in the world and can quickly spin up creative distribution campaigns for clients leveraging the blockchain. For more information about Sweet, please visit sweet.io.

