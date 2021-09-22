Ocular Therapeutix Appoints Merilee Raines to Its Board of Directors

“We are excited to welcome Merilee to our Board of Directors,” said Antony Mattessich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ocular Therapeutix. “Merilee brings a wealth of operational, financial, and business experience to our team. Having started as employee #11 at IDEXX, she helped to drive a multitude of innovative growth strategies and successfully scaled the business from start-up to the multinational it is today. Her guidance and input will be invaluable as we seek to grow Ocular into a strategic leader in the ophthalmology space.”

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced the appointment of Merilee Raines to the Company’s Board of Directors effective September 20, 2021.

Ms. Raines brings deep experience as a former public company financial executive having served 28 years with IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing. During her career at IDEXX, Ms. Raines held multiple positions of increasing responsibilities and served as the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at her retirement in May 2013. Ms. Raines is also an experienced independent board director and currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Transmedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX), Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) and Excelitas Technologies Corporation, a private company. She holds a M.B.A. from University of Chicago, an A.B. from Bowdoin College and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive status).

“Ocular has successfully leveraged its hydrogel platform to bring an innovative product in DEXTENZA to market and emerge as a highly-focused ophthalmology company with a pipeline of differentiated products designed to drive long-term growth,” said Ms. Raines. “I am pleased to be joining Ocular and the other members of its Board during this exciting period.”

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA, is an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery. Ocular Therapeutix has received a target action date under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act, commonly known as PDUFA, of October 18, 2021, for a supplemental new drug application for DEXTENZA to include an additional indication for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. Ocular Therapeutix’s earlier stage development assets currently in Phase 1 clinical trials include OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant) for the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases and OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular Therapeutix is currently evaluating OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease and OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease in Phase 2 clinical trials. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure Sealant, is an FDA-approved device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery.