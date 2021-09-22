checkAd

Tokio Marine Highland Selects Sapiens to Accelerate its Claims Transformation

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 14:15  |  31   |   |   

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced an agreement with Tokio Marine Highland, a leading property and casualty underwriting agency, to implement Sapiens ClaimsPro, which is part of Sapiens CoreSuite for Property and Casualty. Tokio Marine Highland's decision to implement Sapiens' solution follows the successful implementation of their construction book using Sapiens PolicyPro and Sapiens BillingPro.

 

Sapiens Logo

 

Tokio Marine Highland, formerly WNC Insurance Services, offers a broad suite of specialty risk management solutions, including private flood, construction, fine art and specialty property products. Tokio Marine Highland made the strategic decision to complete their enterprise-wide insurance platform transformation with Sapiens ClaimsPro, an integral part of Sapiens CoreSuite for P&C.  The company's modernization plan includes the core transformation and digitalization of their processes to improve their customer experience and enable fast growth.

"Sapiens was once again able to demonstrate the benefits of enhanced claims capabilities, and as a result, we are pleased to extend our growing partnership. Speed-to-market is a key driver for Tokio Marine Highland. Sapiens ClaimsPro platform is a natural fit that provides the capabilities we need to work effectively and seamlessly with our brokers and agents," said Kiran Achen, Chief Information Officer for Tokio Marine Highland. "We appreciate Sapiens' continual investment in modern, integrative and self-sufficient core insurance technology, as well as their investment in eco-partnerships that support our business lines and provide us with more innovation."

"Our business team has now engaged with our combined Sapiens/Tokio Marine Highland implementation team and is making solid progress in delivering a feature-rich and modern claims platform that will be a key tool as we grow our business," said Jeff Garretson, Chief Claims Officer for Tokio Marine Highland.

"The strategic partnership between Tokio Marine Highland and Sapiens has forged the foundation for significant growth," said Jamie Yoder, Sapiens North America President & General Manager. "Completing Sapiens CoreSuite enterprise platform will be highly beneficial to Tokio Marine Highland's business operations, by meeting today's industry demands and preparing them for the future."

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tokio Marine Highland Selects Sapiens to Accelerate its Claims Transformation RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced an agreement with Tokio Marine Highland, a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market worth $11,519 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% and will reach ...
Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market Revenue to Hit US$ 81.9 Billion by 2026 - Zion Market ...
Increasing Incidences of Cardiac Arrhythmias Raising Demand for Electrophysiology Medical Devices
Cultural Exchange Forum "Night of Guoyuan" Held in New York to Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival
Bioinformatics Market worth $21.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
GitKraken Acquires BigBrassBand, Creator of Git Integration for Jira
Amicrobe, Inc. announces kilogram-scale GMP manufacturing of Amicidins - synthetic proteins to ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...