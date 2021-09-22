Tokio Marine Highland Selects Sapiens to Accelerate its Claims Transformation

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced an agreement with Tokio Marine Highland, a leading property and casualty underwriting agency, to implement Sapiens ClaimsPro, which is part of Sapiens CoreSuite for Property and Casualty. Tokio Marine Highland's decision to implement Sapiens' solution follows the successful implementation of their construction book using Sapiens PolicyPro and Sapiens BillingPro.

Tokio Marine Highland, formerly WNC Insurance Services, offers a broad suite of specialty risk management solutions, including private flood, construction, fine art and specialty property products. Tokio Marine Highland made the strategic decision to complete their enterprise-wide insurance platform transformation with Sapiens ClaimsPro, an integral part of Sapiens CoreSuite for P&C. The company's modernization plan includes the core transformation and digitalization of their processes to improve their customer experience and enable fast growth.

"Sapiens was once again able to demonstrate the benefits of enhanced claims capabilities, and as a result, we are pleased to extend our growing partnership. Speed-to-market is a key driver for Tokio Marine Highland. Sapiens ClaimsPro platform is a natural fit that provides the capabilities we need to work effectively and seamlessly with our brokers and agents," said Kiran Achen, Chief Information Officer for Tokio Marine Highland. "We appreciate Sapiens' continual investment in modern, integrative and self-sufficient core insurance technology, as well as their investment in eco-partnerships that support our business lines and provide us with more innovation."

"Our business team has now engaged with our combined Sapiens/Tokio Marine Highland implementation team and is making solid progress in delivering a feature-rich and modern claims platform that will be a key tool as we grow our business," said Jeff Garretson, Chief Claims Officer for Tokio Marine Highland.

"The strategic partnership between Tokio Marine Highland and Sapiens has forged the foundation for significant growth," said Jamie Yoder, Sapiens North America President & General Manager. "Completing Sapiens CoreSuite enterprise platform will be highly beneficial to Tokio Marine Highland's business operations, by meeting today's industry demands and preparing them for the future."