Biocept Implements COVID-19 Testing Program at Select California Community Colleges, Supporting Testing Needs for Students and Staff Amid Pandemic

Many California community colleges have established COVID-19 vaccine and testing policies for students and staff. To support these efforts, Biocept is providing PCR-based COVID-19 testing services that include conveniently located onsite sample collection at college campuses. Samples are collected by health care providers and processed at the company’s CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory, with results typically available within 48 hours of receipt.

Biocept, Inc . (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, has implemented its COVID-19 testing services at more than 30 community college campuses across California, streamlining the testing and tracking process for administrators, and allowing students and staff to easily schedule and complete COVID-19 testing. Since launching SARS-CoV-2 testing services for customers in June 2020, the company has received more than 570,000 samples for processing.

Biocept also offers a digital platform, created specifically for its customers, that provides an integrated system for tracking and managing COVID-19 testing programs. Los Angeles, San Diego and Riverside community colleges are among the first of a growing number of campuses that have implemented the digital platform, allowing students and administrators to record vaccinations, schedule weekly COVID-19 tests, track results and contact trace when necessary.

“As colleges return to in-person instruction, simple and efficient access to COVID-19 testing is essential to the health and safety of individuals on campus and in the community,” said Michael Nall, President and CEO of Biocept. “With the emergence of the Delta variant, we have seen an overall increase in samples, with more than 50,000 samples received in the last month, and are prepared for even higher testing volume to accommodate our college customers. We are proud to provide convenient testing options, ease administrative burdens and support a safe learning environment for our college communities.”

Biocept began offering COVID-19 testing to California community colleges in April 2021, due to its partnership with the Foundation of California Community Colleges and the CollegeBuys program.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc., develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic assays that provide physicians with clinically actionable information to aid in the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients with cancer. In addition to its broad portfolio of blood-based liquid biopsy tests, the company has developed the CNSideTM cerebrospinal fluid assay, designed to diagnose cancer that has metastasized to the central nervous system. Biocept also is leveraging its molecular diagnostic capabilities to offer nationwide RT-PCR-based COVID-19 testing and services to support public health efforts during this unprecedented pandemic. For more information, visit www.biocept.com. Follow Biocept on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.