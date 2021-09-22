Save Foods Successfully Completes Lemon Pilot Tests in Spain

Spain is the leading European country in terms of lemon production, with a total of 1.2 million tons in 2020; that is 64% of the EU's total lemon production. Spain is the largest lemon exporter in the world, accounting for approximately 27% with an estimated market value of $1 billion in 2020.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Save Foods (Nasdaq: SVFD) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an agrifood tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure food safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, today announced that it successfully completed a series of lemon treatment pilot tests in Spain, with a leading post-harvest service provider (“the Provider”).

The pilots, which are part of the Company’s strategy targeting the EU as a prime market, were designed to evaluate the efficacy of Save Foods’ products in controlling some of the main post-harvest plant diseases as well as reducing the use of fungicides which leave residue, such as Imazalil. The tests were specifically designed to meet the anticipated increase in EU regulatory restrictions with respect to the allowable levels of residual fungicide.

The Provider that participated in the pilot indicated to Save Foods that preliminary results met the established milestones. As a result, the Company and Provider are discussing plans for a commercial-grade validation test to take place in the upcoming harvest season.

The EU has some of the most aggressive regulations in the world regarding the sale of fruits and vegetables within its borders. Its Farm to Fork Strategy, which is at the heart of the European Green Deal Initiative, sets definitive benchmarks to reduce pesticides use by 50% and fertilizer use by 20%, and transition 25% of all EU farmland into organic cultivations by 2030. Some food retailers in member countries, like in Germany, have gone beyond the Farm to Fork Strategy, creating their own, narrower regulations.

Dan Sztybel, Chief Executive Officer of Save Foods Ltd., the Company’s Israeli subsidiary, commented on the announcement, “The successful lemon tests confirm the results we’ve repeatedly demonstrated in other independent tests and commercial applications. We will continue to work with our partners in the upcoming harvest season to further validate Save Foods’ treatments on lemons and other citrus fruits.”