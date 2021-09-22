Pluristem CEO Issues Shareholder Update

HAIFA, Israel, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTI) (TASE: PSTI), a leading biotechnology company, today issued an update to its shareholders from its Chief Executive Officer and President Yaky Yanay.

Less than three months into a new fiscal year, there are several important developments on the horizon for Pluristem, including four studies heading to clinical readout in the coming quarters. These studies align with our mission to develop novel cell therapy product candidates, built using Pluristem’s advanced technology.

Clinical Pipeline: Milestones

During the coming year, we expect to meet multiple clinical milestones, which represent significant potential for our cellular platform.

First, our Phase I study evaluating PLX-R18 cells in subjects with incomplete hematopoietic recovery following Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation (HCT) demonstrated positive topline results as reported in April 2021, and we expect to present full data readout in the fourth quarter of this calendar year. We also expect to continue the development of the program and to initiate a Phase II study in hematological indication. Second, we expect topline results in the fourth quarter of this calendar year for both of our Phase II studies of PLX-PAD cells to treat acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19 in the U.S., Europe, and Israel. Third, our Phase III study evaluating PLX-PAD cells to support muscle regeneration after hip fracture surgery has enrolled more than 95 percent of its patients and is expected to complete enrollment in October 2021.

Strategic Plan: Platform Expansion

In the last decade, we have developed an automated and robust current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing platform for allogeneic cells originating from the fetal and maternal cells from the placenta. Using this platform, we can produce large quantities of high-quality cells suitable for a variety of applications and uses. The manufacturing platform enables us to develop targeted pipelines of cellular product candidates including induced or modified PLX cells: