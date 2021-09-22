checkAd

Pluristem CEO Issues Shareholder Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 14:15  |  23   |   |   

HAIFA, Israel, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTI) (TASE: PSTI), a leading biotechnology company, today issued an update to its shareholders from its Chief Executive Officer and President Yaky Yanay.

Dear Shareholders,

Less than three months into a new fiscal year, there are several important developments on the horizon for Pluristem, including four studies heading to clinical readout in the coming quarters. These studies align with our mission to develop novel cell therapy product candidates, built using Pluristem’s advanced technology.

Clinical Pipeline: Milestones

During the coming year, we expect to meet multiple clinical milestones, which represent significant potential for our cellular platform.

First, our Phase I study evaluating PLX-R18 cells in subjects with incomplete hematopoietic recovery following Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation (HCT) demonstrated positive topline results as reported in April 2021, and we expect to present full data readout in the fourth quarter of this calendar year. We also expect to continue the development of the program and to initiate a Phase II study in hematological indication. Second, we expect topline results in the fourth quarter of this calendar year for both of our Phase II studies of PLX-PAD cells to treat acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) associated with COVID-19 in the U.S., Europe, and Israel. Third, our Phase III study evaluating PLX-PAD cells to support muscle regeneration after hip fracture surgery has enrolled more than 95 percent of its patients and is expected to complete enrollment in October 2021.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d88b55bc-a12f-4421 ...

Strategic Plan: Platform Expansion

In the last decade, we have developed an automated and robust current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing platform for allogeneic cells originating from the fetal and maternal cells from the placenta. Using this platform, we can produce large quantities of high-quality cells suitable for a variety of applications and uses. The manufacturing platform enables us to develop targeted pipelines of cellular product candidates including induced or modified PLX cells:

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pluristem CEO Issues Shareholder Update HAIFA, Israel, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTI) (TASE: PSTI), a leading biotechnology company, today issued an update to its shareholders from its Chief Executive Officer and President Yaky Yanay. Dear …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ONBOARDS EX-NOVARTIS AND EX-PFIZER SENIOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL, DR ZUBAIR HUSSAIN
UPDATE – Emerging Markets Report: Fifty Million Reasons
Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager's Transactions (Rissanen)
Roche launches three respiratory test panels on cobas 6800/8800 Systems in CE markets to help ...
FOMO CORP. PROVIDES SHAREHOLDER UPDATE AND LAUNCHES MONTHLY NEWSLETTER TO DRIVE AWARENESS
AzurRx BioPharma to Change Corporate Name to First Wave BioPharma Today
Sinch extends leadership in conversational messaging through acquisition of MessengerPeople
WSGF Celebrates One Billion Served and 55% Women Short-Term Vacation Rental Stats
Integer to Construct New Innovation and Manufacturing Facility in Galway, Ireland
MJardin Group, Inc. Announces Revised Timeline for SISP
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...