Amplience Pinpoints The Success Factors For The New Commerce Era at 'Experience Horizons' Conference

Event opens with keynote from Professor Brian Cox

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplience, the leading commerce experience platform for high scale, high growth brands and retailers, is hosting a virtual event that aims to guide, inform and inspire businesses that want to maximise the opportunities of the digital-first, customer-centric future.

Amplience Logo

Taking place on Tuesday October 5th at 1.30pm BST/8.30am EST, the event will kick off with a keynote presentation from physicist Professor Brian Cox.

Delegates can then tune in to hear, and learn from, the commerce experiences of a wide range of speakers, including:

  • Paul Hornby, Digital Customer Experience Director, The Very Group
  • Vin Palat, Omnichannel Transformation Director, Dixons Carphone
  • Tim Jacobs, Head of Digital Solutions, Misguided
  • Darin Archer, Director of Product Management, Marketing Technologies, GAP, Inc
  • James Dye, UK Commercial Director, commercetools
  • Ryan Skinner, Principal Analyst, Forrester

In addition, James Brooke CEO and Founder and Rory Dennis, Co-Founder and GM of Amplience will discuss the frameworks, ideas and best practices that organisations need to turn their commerce dreams into reality.

"This is a must-attend event for any company that is looking to transform the experience that it offers its customers online," said James Brooke. "We have a wealth of expertise and insight from those that have already faced the challenges and are now reaping the rewards of modern commerce technologies. The conference is interactive and designed for audiences in Europe and the US and as well as being an invaluable step on the road to innovation, will also deliver a unique perspective on the universe from Professor Cox."

To find out more and register for the event, please go to: https://events.amplience.com/new-experience-horizons-2021/home

About Amplience

Amplience powers digital-first brands and retailers with the freedom to do more. Our low-code CMS, DAM and Digital Experience Management platform allows more than 350 of the world's leading brand teams to manage content, not code. The result is a rapid ROI for our clients who are delivering data and insight-driven customer experiences that drive deeper, more valuable customer relationships. Amplience supports the industry's transition to Microservice, API-first, Cloud and Headless (MACH) technologies, is MACH certified and an executive member of the MACH Alliance.

For more information on the Amplience platform, including Dynamic Content and Dynamic Media, please visit www.amplience.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1336916/Amplience_Logo.jpg 




