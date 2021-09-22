Grow your Business Securely With Insights From Shark Tank Star and Cybersecurity Entrepreneur Robert Herjavec at Calix ConneXions 2021

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that entrepreneurial marvel, star of “Shark Tank”, and bestselling author Robert Herjavec will close Calix ConneXions 2021 with a keynote address on Tuesday, October 19. Herjavec is the founder and CEO of Herjavec Group, a global cybersecurity firm that is also a long-time trusted partner helping Calix to tackle some of the most pressing security challenges facing the broadband industry. This keynote will provide practical, inspirational advice to help broadband service providers (BSPs) grow and secure the value of their businesses and services to their communities. Herjavec will cap a week of addresses from high-profile personalities such as award-winning comedian Gerry Dee and female leadership advocate Sally Helgesen as this premier annual industry event returns to a live stage. ConneXions runs from October 16-19 at the Wynn Las Vegas; attendance is limited and filling up fast.

Herjavec is a dynamic entrepreneur who has become one of North America’s most recognizable and respected business leaders. In 2003, he founded Herjavec Group, which was recently named a market leader in managed security services by Cyber Defense Magazine. Prior to this, Herjavec built and sold several technology companies. His books Driven, The Will to Win, and You Don’t Have to Be a Shark: Creating Your Own Success, have all made bestseller lists. Herjavec is often recognized for his role as a leading Shark on ABC’s Emmy Award-winning show “Shark Tank” and as a participant in ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

“Robert is one of the most inspiring entrepreneurs of our generation,” said Michael Weening, president and chief operating officer at Calix. “With cybersecurity being top of mind for so many in our industry, he is the perfect leader to deliver the closing address at ConneXions 2021. His personal success story—from the time he arrived in North America on a boat to escape Communism in Eastern Europe to his meteoric rise in the business world building a world class security company that Calix leverages to ensure our platforms and processes put security first—will inspire attendees to apply what they learned in Las Vegas to their broadband businesses as they return to their communities to deliver experiences that excite their subscribers and drive sustainable business growth.”