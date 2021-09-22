checkAd

BK Technologies Receives Order from Mississippi Forestry Commission for BKR 5000

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced that it has received an order for the purchase and deployment of its BKR 5000 portable communications technology, from the Mississippi Forestry Commission, as part of the Commission's lifecycle replacement program.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission (‘MFC") is a longstanding customer of BK Technologies, employing its portable communications technology in its activities around forest protection, management, inventory, and information distribution, necessary for Mississippi's sustainable forest economy. The Commission's Services include forest health, programs for public and private lands, grant programs, education and timber sales management. They have responsibility for the detection, monitoring, and suppression of wildfire activity occurring on Mississippi's approximately 20 million acres of forestland.

Tim Vitou, President of BK Technologies commented, "We value our long-term relationship with the Mississippi Forestry Commission, and we're pleased to have this opportunity to continue to work with them, providing our BKR 5000 as they upgrade their portable communications technology and expand their fleet of radios. The Commission's commitment to serving Mississippi's forest landowners and to protecting lives, property, and forestland from wildfires over a large area of land, is a mission that requires reliable and effective portable communications equipment. Our BKR 5000 provides the highest level of communications technology, reliability and consistency, in any setting, and we look forward to continuing to provide our essential communications technology to the MFC in support of its important work protecting Mississippi residents, forest land and communities."

The BKR 5000 comes in three tiers allowing maximum flexibility and customization for the user's mission-critical needs and has been designed to meet the requirements of today's tough Public Safety communications environment. The BKR 5000 was designed and developed by the BK Technologies engineering team with extensive input from customers to incorporate the features and options needed by first responders.

A full line of accessories is available including intelligent battery and charging solutions, IP68 remote speaker microphones, and the popular BK wildland fire alkaline battery "clamshell". The new BKR 5000 is expected to be a platform that enhances BK's ability to address significant new vertical markets leading to expanded growth and market share.

