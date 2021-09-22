checkAd

Recruiter.com Expands Marketing Team, Appoints Angela Copeland as Vice President of Marketing

Autor: Accesswire
22.09.2021, 14:30  |  31   |   |   

Advances Recruiter.com's Growth Plans to Fuel Customer AcquisitionNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a leader in on-demand recruiting solutions, today announced …

Advances Recruiter.com's Growth Plans to Fuel Customer Acquisition

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a leader in on-demand recruiting solutions, today announced the appointment of Angela Copeland as Vice President of Marketing. It is expected the new hire will elevate Recruiter.com's presence in the market as it builds out its on-demand recruiting services and artificial intelligence ("AI") software solutions.

"We are thrilled to have a multifaceted leader such as Angela Copeland join Recruiter.com," said Miles Jennings, Founder, and COO of Recruiter.com. "Angela comes to Recruiter.com with extensive experience in online marketing and organizational strategy, along with an impressive background in the career space that includes over a decade of thought leadership, as a speaker, a nationally syndicated career columnist and an author. Having an executive with Angela's talents and expertise should help Recruiter.com accelerate its growth plans and educate the market about our exciting solutions."

Foto: Accesswire

Angela will serve as the industry-facing representative for innovative recruiting technology solutions, delivering Recruiter.com's vision to the market in her new role. As Recruiter.com's subject matter expert in marketing, she will use her knowledge and skills to assist Recruiter.com in continuing to provide on-demand talent acquisition to companies of all sizes. As a dedicated influencer in the career space, Angela will help align Recruiter.com products with the real-world needs of both professionals and employers.

Angela joins Recruiter.com from NEA Member Benefits, where she was the Head of Product and Digital Marketing. She brings experience from varied industries, including career services, financial services, home services, insurance, real estate, travel, and logistics. She has served a number of organizations, including First Horizon National Corporation, ServiceMaster Global Holdings, FedEx, Indeed, and LiveCareer. She is the Founder and Head of Marketing at Copeland Marketing Services, where she provided marketing strategy and implementation services for both B2C and B2B clients. Her previous roles include senior and executive-level marketing, managing strategy for customer acquisition and retention, including email marketing, search marketing, social media, and influencer and lead generation programs.

Seite 1 von 3
Recruiter.com Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Recruiter.com Expands Marketing Team, Appoints Angela Copeland as Vice President of Marketing Advances Recruiter.com's Growth Plans to Fuel Customer AcquisitionNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a leader in on-demand recruiting solutions, today announced …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altigen to Present at the Virtual MicroCap Leadership Summit
Focus Graphite Engages NewFields Canada Mining & Environment to Design the Tailing Storage Facility ...
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Arrangement Agreement, Interim Order for Spin-Out Transaction and ...
Cinedigm Slashes Its Way to the Forefront of Horror Streaming With Latest Acquisition: Bloody ...
Monthly (August 2021) Operational Update from US Antimony Corporation
Maverick Energy Group, LTD Announces Commencement of Operations of Van Zandt County, Texas Lease: ...
Breezer in Negotiations to Acquire An Ultra Premium Distilled Spirits and Marketing Company
Green Stream Holdings Announces Anthony Morali Completes Initial Design For 350 Thousand Foot, 3 ...
Indonesian Buildings Take Extra Precautions Against COVID By Installing Air and Surface ...
AdvanceTC Receives Orders For 4,000 Phones To Be Delivered In December 2021
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Filing of Updated Listing Statement and Technical Report
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
Tsodilo Resources Limited Announces Geotechnical Lab Results for the Preliminary Economic ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.09.21Recruiter.com Enhances AI Software to Index Over 150 Million Profiles
Accesswire | Analysen
09.09.21Recruiter.com Launches Amplify, Proactive Candidate Outreach Subscription Solution
Accesswire | Analysen
30.08.21Recruiter.com Acquires Flexible Talent Solutions Leader, the Novo Group
Accesswire | Analysen