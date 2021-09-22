Recruiter.com Expands Marketing Team, Appoints Angela Copeland as Vice President of Marketing

Advances Recruiter.com's Growth Plans to Fuel Customer AcquisitionNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a leader in on-demand recruiting solutions, today announced …

Advances Recruiter.com's Growth Plans to Fuel Customer Acquisition

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a leader in on-demand recruiting solutions, today announced the appointment of Angela Copeland as Vice President of Marketing. It is expected the new hire will elevate Recruiter.com's presence in the market as it builds out its on-demand recruiting services and artificial intelligence ("AI") software solutions.

"We are thrilled to have a multifaceted leader such as Angela Copeland join Recruiter.com," said Miles Jennings, Founder, and COO of Recruiter.com. "Angela comes to Recruiter.com with extensive experience in online marketing and organizational strategy, along with an impressive background in the career space that includes over a decade of thought leadership, as a speaker, a nationally syndicated career columnist and an author. Having an executive with Angela's talents and expertise should help Recruiter.com accelerate its growth plans and educate the market about our exciting solutions."