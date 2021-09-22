Recruiter.com Expands Marketing Team, Appoints Angela Copeland as Vice President of Marketing
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a leader in on-demand recruiting solutions, today announced the appointment of Angela Copeland as Vice President of Marketing. It is expected the new hire will elevate Recruiter.com's presence in the market as it builds out its on-demand recruiting services and artificial intelligence ("AI") software solutions.
"We are thrilled to have a multifaceted leader such as Angela Copeland join Recruiter.com," said Miles Jennings, Founder, and COO of Recruiter.com. "Angela comes to Recruiter.com with extensive experience in online marketing and organizational strategy, along with an impressive background in the career space that includes over a decade of thought leadership, as a speaker, a nationally syndicated career columnist and an author. Having an executive with Angela's talents and expertise should help Recruiter.com accelerate its growth plans and educate the market about our exciting solutions."
Angela will serve as the industry-facing representative for innovative recruiting technology solutions, delivering Recruiter.com's vision to the market in her new role. As Recruiter.com's subject matter expert in marketing, she will use her knowledge and skills to assist Recruiter.com in continuing to provide on-demand talent acquisition to companies of all sizes. As a dedicated influencer in the career space, Angela will help align Recruiter.com products with the real-world needs of both professionals and employers.
Angela joins Recruiter.com from NEA Member Benefits, where she was the Head of Product and Digital Marketing. She brings experience from varied industries, including career services, financial services, home services, insurance, real estate, travel, and logistics. She has served a number of organizations, including First Horizon National Corporation, ServiceMaster Global Holdings, FedEx, Indeed, and LiveCareer. She is the Founder and Head of Marketing at Copeland Marketing Services, where she provided marketing strategy and implementation services for both B2C and B2B clients. Her previous roles include senior and executive-level marketing, managing strategy for customer acquisition and retention, including email marketing, search marketing, social media, and influencer and lead generation programs.
