American Battery Metals Corporation Expands Primary Battery Metal Extraction Development to Include Nickel and Cobalt Resources in Addition to Lithium

Company Expands Business Unit through Collaborative Agreement with Global Energy Metals Corporation

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / American Battery Metals Corporations (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company" or "ABTC"), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced battery metal extraction company with mineral resources in Nevada, which is in the process of changing its name to American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), announced a collaborative agreement with Global Energy Metals Corporation (GEMC), which expands the Company's scope by developing solutions to manufacture nickel and cobalt battery metals domestically in addition to its existing work on domestic lithium product manufacturing.

For the last two years, the ABTC team has worked to develop an in-house process to manufacture battery-grade lithium from domestic Nevada based resources. The company has owned land and leased mining claims with lithium bearing resources throughout Nevada for many years, however simply having access to battery metal resources does not in itself contribute to addressing our global challenges. The majority of brine and surface sedimentary deposits in Nevada are considered unconventional, as their concentrations of lithium and the mechanisms by which the lithium is deposited within these host sites are very different than at established commercial scale lithium product manufacturing sites. As a result, applying existing conventional process flowsheet technologies to these resources would have resulted in extraction and conversion processes that were not economically competitive in the current market.

To address this challenge, when the ABTC team evaluated these brine and surface sedimentary resources over the past two years, it chose to develop new first-of-kind processes based on first-principles physics that were specifically targeted at these types of lithium bearing resources rather than adopt existing conventional processes. The resulting development efforts through analytical modeling, bench scale empirical trials, and techno-economic analyses led to ABTC's current in-house developed process for the manufacturing of battery grade lithium hydroxide from Nevada-based surface sedimentary lithium bearing resources that is currently being scaled up to a 5 metric tonne per day field demonstration system through the support of a grant from the US Department of Energy's Advanced Manufacturing Office Critical Materials program.