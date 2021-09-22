checkAd

American Battery Metals Corporation Expands Primary Battery Metal Extraction Development to Include Nickel and Cobalt Resources in Addition to Lithium

Autor: Accesswire
22.09.2021, 14:30  |  23   |   |   

Company Expands Business Unit through Collaborative Agreement with Global Energy Metals CorporationRENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / American Battery Metals Corporations (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company" or "ABTC"), an American-owned …

Company Expands Business Unit through Collaborative Agreement with Global Energy Metals Corporation

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / American Battery Metals Corporations (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company" or "ABTC"), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced battery metal extraction company with mineral resources in Nevada, which is in the process of changing its name to American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), announced a collaborative agreement with Global Energy Metals Corporation (GEMC), which expands the Company's scope by developing solutions to manufacture nickel and cobalt battery metals domestically in addition to its existing work on domestic lithium product manufacturing.

For the last two years, the ABTC team has worked to develop an in-house process to manufacture battery-grade lithium from domestic Nevada based resources. The company has owned land and leased mining claims with lithium bearing resources throughout Nevada for many years, however simply having access to battery metal resources does not in itself contribute to addressing our global challenges. The majority of brine and surface sedimentary deposits in Nevada are considered unconventional, as their concentrations of lithium and the mechanisms by which the lithium is deposited within these host sites are very different than at established commercial scale lithium product manufacturing sites. As a result, applying existing conventional process flowsheet technologies to these resources would have resulted in extraction and conversion processes that were not economically competitive in the current market.

To address this challenge, when the ABTC team evaluated these brine and surface sedimentary resources over the past two years, it chose to develop new first-of-kind processes based on first-principles physics that were specifically targeted at these types of lithium bearing resources rather than adopt existing conventional processes. The resulting development efforts through analytical modeling, bench scale empirical trials, and techno-economic analyses led to ABTC's current in-house developed process for the manufacturing of battery grade lithium hydroxide from Nevada-based surface sedimentary lithium bearing resources that is currently being scaled up to a 5 metric tonne per day field demonstration system through the support of a grant from the US Department of Energy's Advanced Manufacturing Office Critical Materials program.

Seite 1 von 4


American Battery Metals Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Battery Metals Corporation Expands Primary Battery Metal Extraction Development to Include Nickel and Cobalt Resources in Addition to Lithium Company Expands Business Unit through Collaborative Agreement with Global Energy Metals CorporationRENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / American Battery Metals Corporations (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company" or "ABTC"), an American-owned …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altigen to Present at the Virtual MicroCap Leadership Summit
Focus Graphite Engages NewFields Canada Mining & Environment to Design the Tailing Storage Facility ...
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Arrangement Agreement, Interim Order for Spin-Out Transaction and ...
Cinedigm Slashes Its Way to the Forefront of Horror Streaming With Latest Acquisition: Bloody ...
Monthly (August 2021) Operational Update from US Antimony Corporation
Maverick Energy Group, LTD Announces Commencement of Operations of Van Zandt County, Texas Lease: ...
Breezer in Negotiations to Acquire An Ultra Premium Distilled Spirits and Marketing Company
Green Stream Holdings Announces Anthony Morali Completes Initial Design For 350 Thousand Foot, 3 ...
Indonesian Buildings Take Extra Precautions Against COVID By Installing Air and Surface ...
AdvanceTC Receives Orders For 4,000 Phones To Be Delivered In December 2021
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Filing of Updated Listing Statement and Technical Report
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
Tsodilo Resources Limited Announces Geotechnical Lab Results for the Preliminary Economic ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.08.21American Battery Metals Corporation Announces the Appointment of Ryan Melsert as CEO
Accesswire | Analysen