Sarama Resources Issued the Gbingue 2 Exploration Permit in Burkina Faso

The Property is part of the Company's 100%-owned Sanutura Project (the " Project ") which covers approximately 1,500km² and is located within the prolific Houndé Belt in south-western Burkina Faso (refer Figure 1). The Project hosts the Tankoro Deposit, which has a mineral resource of 0.6Moz Au (indicated) and 1.9Moz Au (inferred) (1,5) , and the Bondi Deposit, which has a historical estimate of mineral resources of 0.3Moz Au (measured and indicated) and 0.1Moz Au (inferred) (3) . These deposits contain a substantial amount (2) of high-grade and free-milling material which has the potential to support a low capital intensity, staged mine development.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Sarama Resources Ltd. (" Sarama " or the " Company ") (TSX-V:SWA) is pleased to announce that the Government of Burkina Faso has issued the Company a new Exploration Permit (the " Permit ") covering the underexplored Gbingue 2 Property (" Gbingue 2 " or the " Property ") in south-western Burkina Faso. This follows the recent re-issue of the Djarkadougou ll Permit ( refer news release dated August 12, 2021 ) which hosts the high-grade Bondi Deposit.

The new Permit is effectively a re-issue of the previously expired Gbingue Exploration Permit and covers an area of approximately 28km². The Permit is valid for an initial term of 3 years and is renewable for a further two 3-year terms, subject to satisfaction of routine conditions regarding execution of work programs and minimum expenditure thresholds.

Exploration work undertaken by Sarama to date on Gbingue 2 has been minimal and the Property remains prospective for gold. Several zones of mineralisation have been modelled from reconnaissance drilling and the Company has identified additional targets which will be pursued in upcoming exploration programs.

Corporate Activities

Sarama remains fully engaged with leading Australian resources broker, Euroz Hartleys, for its proposed dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (" ASX "). Given the recent progress on the re-issue of key Exploration Permits in Burkina Faso, the Company has recommenced the ASX listing process which remains well advanced and prerequisite documentation is largely complete.

Proceeds raised pursuant to the dual listing on the ASX will primarily be used to expedite an extensive drilling campaign totalling approximately 50,000m at the Sanutura Project. The planned drill programs aim to augment and upgrade the currently defined oxide and free-milling mineral resources, to test high-priority targets identified through previous grassroots exploration that have the potential to significantly impact project growth and to evaluate early-stage targets.