CordovaCann (CSE: CDVA / OTCQB: LVRLF) Opens 10th Star Buds Cannabis Co. Store in Canada

Star Buds Cannabis Co. Store is the Third to Open in Winnipeg, ManitobaTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, is pleased …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, is pleased to announce that its tenth Star Buds Cannabis Co. branded retail store will open today, Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The store, located at 1566 Pembina Highway in the City of Winnipeg, is the third store opened by Cordova in Manitoba. This Star Buds Cannabis Co. store is now open for walk-in customers and is processing online orders for in-store pickup that are made through its website www.starbuds.co . The official grand opening of the store is scheduled for Friday, October 1, 2021.

"Winnipeg is a growing, vibrant city with excellent future growth potential for Star Buds Cannabis Co. and we are pleased to be part of its upward trend with the opening of our third retail location in Manitoba," stated Taz Turner, Chairman and CEO of the Company. "We continue to expand organically while exploring acquisition opportunities to accelerate our growth even further."

About CordovaCann Corp.

CordovaCann Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled company focused on building a leading, diversified cannabis products business across multiple jurisdictions including Canada and the United States. Cordova primarily provides services and investment capital to the retail, processing and production vertical markets of the cannabis industry.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" under the provisions of applicable Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of the Company. All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned business activities, the anticipated benefits of the opening of the store and the prospect of opening additional retail stores. Generally, this forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations or comparable language of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including anticipated costs and ability to achieve business objectives and goals.