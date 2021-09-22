checkAd

DGAP-DD Vitesco Technologies Group AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.09.2021, 14:32  |  21   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.09.2021 / 14:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Continental Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Georg F. W.
Last name(s): Schaeffler
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vitesco Technologies Group AG

b) LEI
529900CCDMZ7UCYYS252 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: 4,000 Shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft ISIN DE000VTSC017

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
62.70 EUR 23575.20 EUR
62.70 EUR 1504.80 EUR
62.80 EUR 25120.00 EUR
63.60 EUR 445.20 EUR
63.60 EUR 24994.80 EUR
63.90 EUR 12588.30 EUR
63.90 EUR 12332.70 EUR
63.90 EUR 639.00 EUR
63.60 EUR 21751.20 EUR
63.60 EUR 3688.80 EUR
65.10 EUR 26040.00 EUR
65.20 EUR 22754.80 EUR
65.20 EUR 3325.20 EUR
65.00 EUR 26000.00 EUR
64.70 EUR 25880.00 EUR
63.40 EUR 25360.00 EUR
Seite 1 von 2
Vitesco Technologies Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Vitesco Tech Group. Geburtstagsthread
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Vitesco Technologies Group AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 22.09.2021 / 14:31 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI erhält Aufträge im Wert von 900.000 CAD für den Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: PureGRAPH(R)-Produktpalette um EVA-Träger und kundenspezifische Optionen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Babbel Group AG: Babbel Group hat gemeinsam mit ihren Aktionären beschlossen, den geplanten ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: GSW Immobilien AG; Bieter: Vonovia SE
DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding AG: Die ABOUT YOU Fashion Week erreicht über 1 Milliarde Medienkontakte
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I gibt erfolgreichen Abschluss des Zusammenschlusses mit ...
DGAP-News: Burcon Announces Board Change and Provides Business Update
DGAP-News: HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo SE startet den Handel an der Deutschen Börse Frankfurt
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Virtuelle Roadshow / Webkonferenz am 28. September 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong growth in 2022
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Wachstum beschleunigt sich im Jahr 2022
DGAP-News: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Rekordergebnis und Rekordumsatz; sehr attraktives Marktumfeld für ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:32 UhrDGAP-DD: Vitesco Technologies Group AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
14:18 UhrDGAP-DD: Vitesco Technologies Group AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
14:18 UhrDGAP-DD: Vitesco Technologies Group AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
21.09.21DGAP-DD: Vitesco Technologies Group AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
21.09.21DGAP-DD: Vitesco Technologies Group AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
21.09.21DGAP-DD: Vitesco Technologies Group AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
21.09.21DGAP-DD: Vitesco Technologies Group AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
21.09.21Meistgehandelte Aktien: Bearish? Conti-Aktie nach Spin-Off wieder unter 100 Euro – Smartbroker Top 10
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Kommentare
20.09.21DGAP-DD: Vitesco Technologies Group AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
20.09.21DGAP-DD: Vitesco Technologies Group AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings