checkAd

Applebee’s Offers Bone-Chilling Treat for Halloween with the Return of $5 Spooky Sips

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 14:30  |  11   |   |   

Boo! Halloween is around the corner and the celebrations at Applebee’s start right now. That’s right, guests can head to their local Applebee’s starting today to treat themselves to a Halloween celebration with Applebee’s latest $5 Mucho Cocktails -- Spooky Sips.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005045/en/

Applebee’s Offers Bone-Chilling Treat for Halloween with the Return of $5 Spooky Sips (Photo: Business Wire)

Applebee’s Offers Bone-Chilling Treat for Halloween with the Return of $5 Spooky Sips (Photo: Business Wire)

Sink your teeth into Dracula’s Juice, a mouth-watering wildberry creation of a Patron Silver margarita and Bacardi Superior daiquiri. Or cure your cravings with the Tipsy Zombie, made with Bacardi Superior, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry, lime and a gummy brain topped with melon liqueur. Enjoy these spooky cocktails for only $5 each, no tricks here!

Applebee’s Mucho Cocktails are made with premium spirits and served in a signature Mucho glass. Plus, guests can enjoy these $5 Spooky Sips To Go at participating locations.*

“We love giving our guests an early treat so they can celebrate Halloween with us all month long,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “With the return of fan-favorite Spooky Sips, the fun never has to stop at Applebee’s. Shake off the cobwebs and make sure to come on in for some Halloween magic!”

To find your local restaurant, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

*Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Available for dine-in only except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Participation may vary. While supplies last.

About Applebee's

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. Applebee’s had 1,696 franchise and company-operated restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and 11 other countries as of August 5, 2021. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

Follow us:
 Instagram: @applebees
Twitter: @applebees
Facebook: www.facebook.com/applebees
For media inquiries, email us at mediarelations@applebees.com

Dine Brands Global Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Applebee’s Offers Bone-Chilling Treat for Halloween with the Return of $5 Spooky Sips Boo! Halloween is around the corner and the celebrations at Applebee’s start right now. That’s right, guests can head to their local Applebee’s starting today to treat themselves to a Halloween celebration with Applebee’s latest $5 Mucho Cocktails - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
FSD Pharma Announces Closing of Lucid Psycheceuticals Acquisition
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Launch of an Offering of €500 Million Sustainability-Linked ...
bluebird bio Submits Biologics License Application (BLA) to FDA for betibeglogene autotemcel ...
Nutanix and Citrix Team to Power Future of Work
Science, Innovation, and Inclusion Are Vital in Addressing the World’s Most Pressing Issues, Says ...
Adobe Reports Record Revenue
Moody’s Announces Participation in New GFANZ Alliance: Commits to Align Products and Services to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
Lilly to Supply the EU and EEA with up to 220,000 Doses of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.09.21Applebee’s Debuts New Exclusive MTN DEW Dark Berry Bash Flavor at Restaurants Nationwide
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21IHOP Announces 2021 Kid Chef and Adds Winning Pancake to Menus Nationwide to Benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Other Causes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Dine Brands Global, Inc. to Present at C.L. King’s Virtual Investors Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21IHOP Bolsters Executive Leadership Team With Two New Hires
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Martha C. Poulter as Member of Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten