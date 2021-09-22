Boo! Halloween is around the corner and the celebrations at Applebee’s start right now. That’s right, guests can head to their local Applebee’s starting today to treat themselves to a Halloween celebration with Applebee’s latest $5 Mucho Cocktails -- Spooky Sips .

Applebee’s Offers Bone-Chilling Treat for Halloween with the Return of $5 Spooky Sips (Photo: Business Wire)

Sink your teeth into Dracula’s Juice, a mouth-watering wildberry creation of a Patron Silver margarita and Bacardi Superior daiquiri. Or cure your cravings with the Tipsy Zombie, made with Bacardi Superior, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry, lime and a gummy brain topped with melon liqueur. Enjoy these spooky cocktails for only $5 each, no tricks here!

Applebee’s Mucho Cocktails are made with premium spirits and served in a signature Mucho glass. Plus, guests can enjoy these $5 Spooky Sips To Go at participating locations.*

“We love giving our guests an early treat so they can celebrate Halloween with us all month long,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “With the return of fan-favorite Spooky Sips, the fun never has to stop at Applebee’s. Shake off the cobwebs and make sure to come on in for some Halloween magic!”

To find your local restaurant, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

*Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Available for dine-in only except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Participation may vary. While supplies last.

