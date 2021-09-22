checkAd

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Contract Awards of Approximately $26 Million

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the "Company") a leading specialty construction company, today announced six contract awards in its key markets for its Concrete segment totaling approximately $26 million.

The Company was recently awarded two contracts in the Houston, Texas, area including an $8 million contract for the construction of a building as part of a new industrial park and a $9 million contract for the construction of four tilt-wall buildings in a new distribution center. Both projects are expected to commence construction in the fourth quarter of 2021 and be completed before year end 2022.

The Company also has been awarded a contract valued at $3.2 million to construct three buildings for a new school in its Dallas market and two contracts valued at over $4 million to build new townhome facilities in Austin, Texas. All three projects are expected to begin construction during the fourth quarter of 2021 and be completed in the second quarter of 2022.

In addition, the Company was awarded a $2.1 million contract to construct a single-story tilt-wall building with associated site work in Daytona, Florida, marking the first project for the Company’s Concrete segment outside of Texas. The project is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021 and be complete by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

“The capture of work in Florida is of significant importance as it represents a key first step in our strategic plan to expand our Concrete business to this market,” said Mark Stauffer, Orion’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our Marine segment has had an active present in the Florida market since the 1940s and our Concrete teams will leverage our existing experience, relationships and resources to grow into this market.”

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company’s marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar, and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.

