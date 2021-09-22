Iteris, Inc . (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded an open-ended annual services on-call contract by the City of Suffolk, Virginia ’s Department of Public Works for traffic signal optimization engineering services, representing continued demand for Iteris’ specialized consulting services in a key geographic market.

Iteris Selected by City of Suffolk, VA for Traffic Signal Timing Engineering Services (Photo: Business Wire)

Under the contract, which is renewable for an additional four years with an estimated potential value of up to $1 million, Iteris will develop signal timing plans for key signalized intersections, provide vehicle turn movement counts, perform before-and-after corridor analysis, develop hurricane evacuation timing plans and Interstate 664 diversion timing plans, and design intelligent transportation system (ITS) equipment plans. The City of Suffolk encompasses 1,600 roadway miles for which Iteris’ ITS experts will support traffic management operations, emergency planning and operations, and the deployment of new technologies.

In support of the City of Suffolk’s goals of planning, delivering, operating and maintaining a transportation system that is safe, connected and environmentally sensitive, Iteris will identify innovative approaches and cost-effective traffic signal retiming techniques to improve safety and mobility, reduce stops and traffic congestion, and increase sustainability. By reducing delays and stops on key corridors for passenger vehicles and heavy vehicles, the City of Suffolk’s signal timing program will help to reduce CO2 emissions and fuel consumption, which in turn will contribute to environmental and air quality improvements.

“We are proud to be selected by the City of Suffolk to support another important mobility infrastructure project in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Jeff Gerken, regional vice president, Consulting Solutions at Iteris. “This traffic signal timing program represents the continued expansion of Iteris’ specialized consulting services in the Mid-Atlantic, and will ultimately help to increase safety and mobility for the city’s traveling public, while also improving air quality and reducing fuel consumption.”