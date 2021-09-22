checkAd

Limoneira Company Announces Joint Venture with Wileman Bros. & Elliott, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Wileman Bros. & Elliott, Inc., to come together to sell their combined citrus volumes under the One World of Citrus Alliance.

Wileman Bros. & Elliott, Inc. is a 95-year-old citrus business located in California’s Central Valley. It is both a large grower and independent shipper of California citrus with a focus on oranges, mandarins and specialty citrus. Limoneira, another legacy brand, operating since 1893, is a worldwide grower of citrus with large holdings in California of lemons, oranges, and other specialty citrus crops. Moving forward, Limoneira’s oranges and specialty citrus, including grapefruit, and pummelos, will be packed and shipped by Wileman Bros. & Elliott, Inc.

“We are very pleased to be teaming up with Limoneira in this new venture,” said Brian Johnson, CEO of Wileman Bros. & Elliott, Inc. “Combining our volumes, service and expertise with Limoneira’s, under the One World of Citrus program, will enable us to focus on grower returns while providing an outstanding service level and value to our customers.”

Both entities will maintain and expand their current brands and packaging, however the sales representatives from both companies will be responsible for the entire combined citrus portfolio from all growing regions including imports. One World of Citrus’ “One Service” program will provide a single invoice to the customer in order to simplify the transaction.

“We are very excited to be joining with Wileman Bros. & Elliott to expand our citrus offerings under the One World of Citrus program. By having all of efforts together under the One World of Citrus we truly are growing our One World, One Team, One Service model,” said Harold Edwards, Limoneira President, and CEO.

About Limoneira Company

Limoneira Company, a 128-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (lç moñ âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 15,400 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The Company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world. For more about Limoneira Company, visit www.limoneira.com.

