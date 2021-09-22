checkAd

Fulton Financial Corporation Names Anthony L. Cossetti as EVP, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 14:30  |  27   |   |   

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) announced today that industry veteran Anthony L. Cossetti has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005565/en/

Anthony Cossetti (Photo: Business Wire)

Anthony Cossetti (Photo: Business Wire)

Cossetti will be responsible for overseeing the company’s SEC reporting, bank regulatory reporting and all operational accounting functions.

Cossetti has more than 27 years of financial and accounting experience, including more than 18 years of experience in the banking industry. He joins Fulton from Title Alliance Ltd., a title insurance company based in Media, PA, where he served as Director of Finance. He had formerly served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Treasurer for Beneficial Bancorp Inc. in Philadelphia, and has also held senior finance roles at Unity Bancorp Inc., Clinton, NJ; Sovereign Bank, Wyomissing, PA; and MBNA America, N.A., Wilmington, DE.

Cossetti currently serves as a Finance Committee member for the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners, where he was previously an Audit Committee member. He also served as an Advisory Board member to the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh.

A Certified Public Accountant, Cossetti earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from La Salle University.

Cossetti assumes the Chief Accounting Officer and Principal Accounting Officer role from Mark R. McCollom, who had been serving on an interim basis. McCollom is Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Cossetti reports to him.

Fulton Financial Corporation, a $26 billion Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has approximately 3,300 employees and operates more than 200 financial centers in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A. Additional information on Fulton Financial Corporation can be found at www.fult.com.

Fulton Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fulton Financial Corporation Names Anthony L. Cossetti as EVP, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) announced today that industry veteran Anthony L. Cossetti has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller. This press release features multimedia. View the full …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
FSD Pharma Announces Closing of Lucid Psycheceuticals Acquisition
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Launch of an Offering of €500 Million Sustainability-Linked ...
bluebird bio Submits Biologics License Application (BLA) to FDA for betibeglogene autotemcel ...
Nutanix and Citrix Team to Power Future of Work
Science, Innovation, and Inclusion Are Vital in Addressing the World’s Most Pressing Issues, Says ...
Adobe Reports Record Revenue
Moody’s Announces Participation in New GFANZ Alliance: Commits to Align Products and Services to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
Lilly to Supply the EU and EEA with up to 220,000 Doses of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21Fulton Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Dividends
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten