Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, together with the biggest names in technology, will take part in this year’s annual, invitation-only CODE conference hosted by Kara Swisher and VOX Media.

Helbiz to Attend CODE 2021 Conference in Beverly Hills (Photo: Business Wire)

As the only micro-mobility company at the event, Helbiz will showcase its new “Helbiz One” e-scooter, intended for sale, designed in collaboration with international design house, Pininfarina. Each Helbiz One device will feature a city, sport and eco-mode driving option, and will come equipped with front and rear shock absorbers, LED indicator lights and display, a dedicated smartphone app, and a Bluetooth system. All Helbiz One e-scooters are manufactured in Italy and will be available for consumer purchase in 2022. Helbiz will also display its larger fleet of e-bikes, e-scooters and e-mopeds at the event, offering safe test drives for CODE attendees.

Helbiz strives to solve first-and-last-mile mobility needs with minimal impact on the environment and is working towards its goal of reaching a net-zero emission target by 2022. This year, CODE will focus on a variety of topics including technology, climate change, education, the stock market, and so much more, which will provide Helbiz with the platform to highlight its sustainability efforts and ongoing mission to create greener cities with less congestion, noise and pollution.

“We are excited to take part in this year’s CODE conference and to officially present the new Helbiz One e-scooter, designed for consumer purchase by Pininfarina,” said Salvatore Palella, CEO of Helbiz. “As the micro-mobility market continues to grow, it is proving to be an essential mode of transportation in congested cities. We look forward to showcasing our safe, sustainable and innovative micro-mobility innovations at CODE and welcome attendees to join us for a ride.”

CODE is an annual invitation-only conference that convenes the biggest executive leaders, promising entrepreneurs and distinguished influencers from tech. Attendees gather for networking purposes and to hear in-depth conversations between the tech titans who are shaping our future. CODE 2021 will take place in Beverly Hills from September 27-29, 2021.