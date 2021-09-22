checkAd

Helbiz to Attend CODE 2021 Conference in Beverly Hills

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 14:30  |  25   |   |   

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, together with the biggest names in technology, will take part in this year’s annual, invitation-only CODE conference hosted by Kara Swisher and VOX Media.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210922005566/en/

Helbiz to Attend CODE 2021 Conference in Beverly Hills (Photo: Business Wire)

Helbiz to Attend CODE 2021 Conference in Beverly Hills (Photo: Business Wire)

As the only micro-mobility company at the event, Helbiz will showcase its new “Helbiz One” e-scooter, intended for sale, designed in collaboration with international design house, Pininfarina. Each Helbiz One device will feature a city, sport and eco-mode driving option, and will come equipped with front and rear shock absorbers, LED indicator lights and display, a dedicated smartphone app, and a Bluetooth system. All Helbiz One e-scooters are manufactured in Italy and will be available for consumer purchase in 2022. Helbiz will also display its larger fleet of e-bikes, e-scooters and e-mopeds at the event, offering safe test drives for CODE attendees.

Helbiz strives to solve first-and-last-mile mobility needs with minimal impact on the environment and is working towards its goal of reaching a net-zero emission target by 2022. This year, CODE will focus on a variety of topics including technology, climate change, education, the stock market, and so much more, which will provide Helbiz with the platform to highlight its sustainability efforts and ongoing mission to create greener cities with less congestion, noise and pollution.

“We are excited to take part in this year’s CODE conference and to officially present the new Helbiz One e-scooter, designed for consumer purchase by Pininfarina,” said Salvatore Palella, CEO of Helbiz. “As the micro-mobility market continues to grow, it is proving to be an essential mode of transportation in congested cities. We look forward to showcasing our safe, sustainable and innovative micro-mobility innovations at CODE and welcome attendees to join us for a ride.”

CODE is an annual invitation-only conference that convenes the biggest executive leaders, promising entrepreneurs and distinguished influencers from tech. Attendees gather for networking purposes and to hear in-depth conversations between the tech titans who are shaping our future. CODE 2021 will take place in Beverly Hills from September 27-29, 2021.

Seite 1 von 3
Helbiz Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Helbiz to Attend CODE 2021 Conference in Beverly Hills Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, together with the biggest names in technology, will take part in this year’s annual, invitation-only CODE conference hosted …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
FSD Pharma Announces Closing of Lucid Psycheceuticals Acquisition
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Launch of an Offering of €500 Million Sustainability-Linked ...
bluebird bio Submits Biologics License Application (BLA) to FDA for betibeglogene autotemcel ...
Nutanix and Citrix Team to Power Future of Work
Science, Innovation, and Inclusion Are Vital in Addressing the World’s Most Pressing Issues, Says ...
Adobe Reports Record Revenue
Moody’s Announces Participation in New GFANZ Alliance: Commits to Align Products and Services to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
Lilly to Supply the EU and EEA with up to 220,000 Doses of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21Helbiz Media Announces Partnership with Amazon
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Helbiz starring at MicroMobility.io in San Francisco
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Helbiz Inc. Announces Partnership between Helbiz Media and FOX Networks Group to Broadcast Serie B Championship
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Helbiz to Participate in the Benzinga Electric Vehicles Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Helbiz Announces Sponsorship of First Switzerland Electric Boat Ceremony
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Launches Fleet of E-Scooters in Durham, North Carolina
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21Helbiz to Participate in the 6th Annual Colliers Securities Virtual Institutional Investor Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Helbiz Partners With VOX to Launch a New Experiential Service to Explore the History of Washington, D.C.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten