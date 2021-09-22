checkAd

Eos Energy Enterprises Appoints Chief Technology Officer

Carlos Restrepo to lead Research, Development and Engineering Functions

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-powered energy storage systems, today announced that Carlos Restrepo has been named Chief Technology Officer. In this role, he will provide strategic direction over Eos’ proprietary technology and its alignment with overall business goals and customer needs.

“Carlos will be instrumental to the development of our technology as demand for energy storage continues to grow and new applications are identified,” said Joe Mastrangelo, CEO of Eos. “We are confident that his versatile engineering background, business acumen and energy experience will position him to be a key leader within our company and the industry more broadly.”

Throughout his nearly 20-year career in energy, Restrepo developed numerous electrical products and holds more than 30 patents involving electrical engineering innovations. Restrepo joins Eos after seven years at sonnen Inc., a global market leader in smart residential energy storage systems, where he served as Chief Technology Officer and Managing Director. Prior to this, he was responsible for the U.S. R&D program at Sputnik Engineering, a manufacturer of grid connected solar inverters. He also held various roles at Siemens Energy and Automation, where he managed a development team composed of engineers, technicians, designers and development consultants.

Restrepo has served on the Board of Directors for multiple organizations including the Georgia Solar Energy Association and Smart Electric Power Alliance. He holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in electrical engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology and has completed executive education courses at Harvard University and Emory University.

“I look forward to working with the Eos team to harness the power of the company’s breakthrough technology and accelerate the product roadmap to meet the strong market demand,” Restrepo said. “As the world shifts to renewables, long duration clean energy storage will play a critical role and Eos is incredibly well-positioned to serve this growing market.”

About Eos
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable—and manufactured in the U.S—it's the core of our innovative systems providing utility, industrial, commercial, and residential customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3- to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com.

