ProPhase Labs to Present at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference

GARDEN CITY, NY, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH), a diversified biotech and genomics company, announces today that Chairman and CEO Ted Karkus will present at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference, which is being held virtually from September 29 – 30, 2021.

Investors can register here: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/healthcare/

Mr. Karkus will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs (Nasdaq: PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a diversified biotech and genomics company that seeks to leverage its CLIA lab services to provide whole genome sequencing and research direct to consumers and build a genomics data base to be used for further research. The Company continues to provide traditional CLIA molecular laboratory services, including COVID-19 testing. ProPhase Precision Medicine, Inc., focuses on genomics testing technologies, a comprehensive method for analyzing entire genomes, including the genes and chromosomes in DNA. The data obtained from genomic testing can help to identify inherited disorders and tendencies, help predict disease risk, help identify expected drug response, and characterize genetic mutations, including those that drive cancer progression.

ProPhase Diagnostics offers a broad array of clinical diagnostic and testing services at its CLIA certified laboratories. ProPhase Diagnostics serves patients who may have SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) through both saliva and nasal swab methods. Critical to COVID testing, results are provided in under 24 hours. ProPhase Diagnostics also offers PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing for Influenzas A and B and RSV; as well as antigen and antibody/immunity tests to broaden its COVID-19 testing beyond RT-PCR testing.

ProPhase Global Healthcare, Inc. was formed to seek to expand the Company’s SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) testing into other countries and to pursue additional healthcare-related initiatives.

ProPhase Labs has decades of experience researching, developing, manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements, including dietary supplements under the TK Supplements brand. ProPhase actively pursues strategic investments and acquisition opportunities for other companies, technologies, and products. For more information, visit www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, this document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our strategy, plans and objectives, including our ability to leverage our CLIA lab services to provide whole genome sequencing and research direct to consumers and to build a genomics data base to be used for further research, our ability to expand our SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) testing into other countries, and our goals to pursue additional healthcare-related initiatives. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the competitive environment, challenges relating to entering into new business lines, the failure to obtain and maintain certain regulatory approvals, our ability to execute on our business plan, and the risk factors listed from time to time in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and any other SEC filings.

