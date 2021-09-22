Healthy Extracts Begins New Clinical Trial to Investigate Ability of UBN RELIEF to Naturally Alleviate Migraine Symptoms and Improve Cognitive Function

Neil Wolkodoff , PhD, medical program director of the Colorado Center for Health and Sports Science, will administer the trial, which is anticipated to be completed in November.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, has begun a new double-blind placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to further investigate the ability of UBN RELIEF to naturally prevent or alleviate symptoms associated with migraines while improving cognitive function.

“We believe our clinical research differentiates our products in the marketplace and assures our customers they are buying a product that delivers independently verified results,” stated Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. “It also supports the efforts of our marketing team and distribution partners, enabling us to more rapidly broaden our market reach and accelerate our growth.”

The new clinical trial will build upon the success of an initial study published last December in the World Journal of Advanced Research and Reviews . The study revealed that RELIEF supports 61% shorter headache duration, 41% reduction of light and sound sensitivity, and 39% fewer pain episodes when taken on a daily basis. Subjects also reported improvements in vision, dizziness, nausea and mood, and had 60% fewer missed workdays.

Healthy Extracts presented these results in June at the American College of Sports Medicine’s 2021 ACSM Annual Meeting .

UBN RELIEF is based on a specialized version of Healthy Extracts’ proprietary, patent-protected Fuel4Thought (F4T) formulation. It is the result of more than 20 years of scientific research, including more than 100 clinical studies on the key ingredients. F4T is naturally derived and contains no caffeine or added sugar.

Clinical studies have shown that migraines are also related to poor cognitive performance. The key ingredients in F4T have been clinically demonstrated to dramatically improve human cognitive behavior and mental focus by improving the functioning of areas of the brain responsible for attention, memory, mood, and reaction times by as much as 46%.

Healthy Extracts’ product research and development is focused on the fast-growing brain health supplement market that is expected to grow at an 8% compounded annual growth rate to reach $13.4 billion by 2028.

To learn more about RELIEF and Healthy Extracts’ other products, go to http://tryubn.com/RELIEF / and bergametna.com .