PDS Biotechnology to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

The presentation will provide an update on the three ongoing PDS0101 Phase 2 clinical trials. The talk will also provide updates on progression of two other investigational pipeline products PDS0102 (Versamune-TARP) and PDS0103 (Versamune-MUC1) into human clinical trials. The conference is taking place virtually from September 27 - 30, 2021. Details for the presentation are as follows:

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology, today announced that its management will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference.

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference:

Date: Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Time: 4:40 pm EDT

Investors can register for the conference HERE .

Following the conference a webcast replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of the company’s website, PDS Biotechnology .

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology platform. Our Versamune-based products have demonstrated the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy by inducing in vivo, large quantities of high-quality, highly potent polyfunctional tumor specific CD4+ helper and CD8+ killer T-cells. PDS Biotech has developed multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize diseased cells and effectively attack and destroy them. The company’s pipeline products address various cancers including breast, colon, lung, prostate and ovarian cancers. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

About PDS0101

PDS Biotech’s lead candidate, PDS0101, combines the utility of the Versamune platform with targeted antigens in HPV-expressing cancers. In partnership with Merck & Co., PDS Biotech is evaluating a combination of PDS0101 and KEYTRUDA in a Phase 2 study in first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer. PDS Biotech is also conducting two additional Phase 2 studies in advanced HPV-associated cancers and locally advanced cervical cancer with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, respectively.