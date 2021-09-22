Acasti Pharma Provides Update Following Acquisition of Grace Therapeutics and Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Standards
LAVAL, Québec, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACST and TSX-V: ACST), today provided a business update and announced that the Nasdaq Stock
Market (“Nasdaq”) has confirmed to Acasti that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement.
Jan D’Alvise, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acasti Pharma, commented, “We are pleased to have regained compliance with the listing requirements for Nasdaq, and are laser focused on the integration of Grace Therapeutics, which is progressing seamlessly. We could not be more excited by the outlook for the business and are working aggressively to advance our clinical pipeline of late-stage drug candidates focused on rare diseases that address significant markets with unmet medical needs. We believe our approach of customizing the formulation of marketed drugs in new ways—backed by more than 40 granted and patents pending in various jurisdictions—significantly de-risks our clinical programs. Specifically, these drug candidates are designed to achieve faster onset of action, enhanced efficacy, reduced side effects, and more convenient drug delivery. Our confidence is further reinforced by the fact that all three of our lead programs have received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, which offers a number of regulatory, cost and timing benefits. We look forward to providing continual updates on our clinical and regulatory progress in the weeks and months ahead.”
About Acasti
Acasti is a late-stage specialty pharma company with drug delivery capability and technologies addressing rare and orphan diseases. Acasti’s novel drug delivery technologies have the potential to improve the performance of currently marketed drugs by achieving faster onset of action, enhanced efficacy, reduced side effects, and more convenient drug delivery—all which could help to increase treatment compliance and improve patient outcomes.
Acasti’s three lead clinical assets have each been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA, which provide the assets with seven years of marketing exclusivity post-launch in the United States and protection by over 40 granted and pending patents. The lead assets target underserved orphan diseases: (i) GTX-104, an intravenous infusion targeting Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH), a rare and life-threatening medical emergency in which bleeding occurs over the surface of the brain in the subarachnoid space between the brain and skull; (ii) GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray targeting Ataxia-telangiectasia (A-T), a progressive, neurodegenerative genetic disease that primarily impacts children causing severe disability, for which no treatment currently exists; and (iii) GTX-101, a topical spray, targeting Postherpetic Neuralgia (PHN), a persistent and often debilitating neuropathic pain caused by nerve damage from the varicella zoster virus (shingles), which may persist for months and even years. For more information, please visit: https://www.acastipharma.com/en.
