Workday Announces Nearly 1,000 Customers Are Live on Skills Cloud

Workday Helps Customers Accelerate the Adoption of Skills-Based People Strategies

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced that nearly 1,000 organizations are using Skills Cloud to more effectively hire, engage, and retain their workforce in the changing world of work. In addition, Workday is making a packaged solution — skills foundation — available to help customers accelerate their adoption of the Workday skills infrastructure, including Skills Cloud, Talent Marketplace , and Career Hub, among others.



According to a McKinsey Global Survey , 87% of executives said they experience skill gaps in the workforce or expect to experience them within a few years, but less than half of respondents have a clear plan to address the problem. These findings underscore that organizations need visibility into their employees’ skills, including those they already have and those that are needed to meet business goals.

Workday, which has a customer community of more than 55 million workers, uniquely helps organizations optimize talent by providing a deep understanding of skills that can only be derived with insights from a unified human capital management (HCM) system. Workday HCM securely houses worker data — including skills — and makes this data available as part of a connected talent experience, which encompasses learning, recruiting, and performance, among others.

Skills Cloud, which is included with Workday HCM, dynamically updates across the employee’s talent journey to reflect new skills development, helping customers continuously evolve skills-based people strategies. This includes the ability to access real-time data on where skills exist — or do not — so they can better respond to business needs and deliver a unified talent experience for their workforce. Since its launch in 2018, Skills Cloud has grown its verified skills from 25 million to more than 2 billion today.

Supporting Customers in Their Skills Transformation

There are fundamental steps organizations must take as they shift their talent strategies to focus on skills. To help customers begin their skills transformation journey, Workday is delivering skills support across three critical areas: foundation, which provides the intelligent infrastructure for skills; insight, which identifies opportunities for action; and optimization, which powers skills-based talent programs.