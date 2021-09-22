Cassava Sciences Announces Top-line Results of 12-month Interim Analysis from Open-label Study Evaluating Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease

In a study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), ADAS-Cog11 scores improved an average of 3.2 points from baseline (p<0.001) in the first 50 study subjects who completed 12 months of open-label treatment with simufilam. To emphasize impartiality, changes in ADAS-Cog scores baseline to month 12 were independently analyzed by two consulting biostatisticians.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA) announced top-line clinical data today from a pre-planned interim analysis of an on-going open-label study with its drug candidate simufilam in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

“I feel energized and encouraged by the clinical data,” said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. “We look forward to the initiation of a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled pivotal Phase 3 clinical program with simufilam in people with Alzheimer’s disease.”

Response Analysis

In the first 50 study subjects who completed 12 months of open-label treatment with simufilam:

ADAS-Cog11 scores improved an average of 3.2 points from baseline (S.D. ± 6.3; p<0.001)





68% of study subjects improved on ADAS-Cog at 12 months; these study subjects improved an average of 6.8 points (S.D. ± 3.8)





An additional 20% of study subjects declined less than 5 points on ADAS-Cog at 12 months; these study subjects declined an average of 2.5 points (S.D. ± 1.3)



An independent, published meta-analysis of patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease reports an average decline of 5.5 points over 12 months1 amongst study subjects who were administered placebo in randomized, controlled trials.

Study subjects entered the open-label study with a clinical diagnosis of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s, Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) range 16-26.

Safety Analysis

Drug is well-tolerated. There are no drug-related serious adverse events through the 12-month interim analysis.

Chain of Custody for Clinical Data

Investigator sites collect clinical data from study subjects. Sites enter their clinical data directly into an electronic data capture (EDC) system managed by an outside data management vendor. The data management vendor also maintains the clinical database. At Cassava Sciences’ request, the data management vendor transmitted baseline and month-12 ADAS-Cog scores directly to two independent consulting biostatisticians for analysis. Both consultants hold PhD’s in statistics and provide consulting expertise in support of medical research. One consultant is based in Texas, the other in Arizona. Both statisticians independently reached the same statistical conclusions on changes in ADAS-Cog scores, baseline to month 12.