checkAd

Cassava Sciences Announces Top-line Results of 12-month Interim Analysis from Open-label Study Evaluating Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 14:30  |  25   |   |   

  • Cognition Scores Improved 3.2 Points on ADAS-Cog, Baseline to Month 12 (p<0.001)
  • Two Independent Biostatisticians Analyzed Changes in ADAS-Cog Scores, Baseline to Month 12
  • No Behavior Disorders on NPI in Over 50% Of Study Subjects at Month 12
  • Initiation of Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Program Remains On-track for Q4 2021, with Special Protocol Assessments from FDA

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA) announced top-line clinical data today from a pre-planned interim analysis of an on-going open-label study with its drug candidate simufilam in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

In a study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), ADAS-Cog11 scores improved an average of 3.2 points from baseline (p<0.001) in the first 50 study subjects who completed 12 months of open-label treatment with simufilam. To emphasize impartiality, changes in ADAS-Cog scores baseline to month 12 were independently analyzed by two consulting biostatisticians.

“I feel energized and encouraged by the clinical data,” said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. “We look forward to the initiation of a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled pivotal Phase 3 clinical program with simufilam in people with Alzheimer’s disease.”

Response Analysis

In the first 50 study subjects who completed 12 months of open-label treatment with simufilam:

  • ADAS-Cog11 scores improved an average of 3.2 points from baseline (S.D. ± 6.3; p<0.001)

  • 68% of study subjects improved on ADAS-Cog at 12 months; these study subjects improved an average of 6.8 points (S.D. ± 3.8)

  • An additional 20% of study subjects declined less than 5 points on ADAS-Cog at 12 months; these study subjects declined an average of 2.5 points (S.D. ± 1.3)

An independent, published meta-analysis of patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease reports an average decline of 5.5 points over 12 months1 amongst study subjects who were administered placebo in randomized, controlled trials.

Study subjects entered the open-label study with a clinical diagnosis of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s, Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) range 16-26.

Safety Analysis

Drug is well-tolerated. There are no drug-related serious adverse events through the 12-month interim analysis.

Chain of Custody for Clinical Data

Investigator sites collect clinical data from study subjects. Sites enter their clinical data directly into an electronic data capture (EDC) system managed by an outside data management vendor. The data management vendor also maintains the clinical database. At Cassava Sciences’ request, the data management vendor transmitted baseline and month-12 ADAS-Cog scores directly to two independent consulting biostatisticians for analysis. Both consultants hold PhD’s in statistics and provide consulting expertise in support of medical research. One consultant is based in Texas, the other in Arizona. Both statisticians independently reached the same statistical conclusions on changes in ADAS-Cog scores, baseline to month 12.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cassava Sciences Announces Top-line Results of 12-month Interim Analysis from Open-label Study Evaluating Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease Cognition Scores Improved 3.2 Points on ADAS-Cog, Baseline to Month 12 (p<0.001) Two Independent Biostatisticians Analyzed Changes in ADAS-Cog Scores, Baseline to Month 12No Behavior Disorders on NPI in Over 50% Of Study Subjects at Month …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ONBOARDS EX-NOVARTIS AND EX-PFIZER SENIOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL, DR ZUBAIR HUSSAIN
UPDATE – Emerging Markets Report: Fifty Million Reasons
Oma Savings Bank Plc: Manager's Transactions (Rissanen)
Roche launches three respiratory test panels on cobas 6800/8800 Systems in CE markets to help ...
Sinch extends leadership in conversational messaging through acquisition of MessengerPeople
FOMO CORP. PROVIDES SHAREHOLDER UPDATE AND LAUNCHES MONTHLY NEWSLETTER TO DRIVE AWARENESS
AzurRx BioPharma to Change Corporate Name to First Wave BioPharma Today
WSGF Celebrates One Billion Served and 55% Women Short-Term Vacation Rental Stats
Integer to Construct New Innovation and Manufacturing Facility in Galway, Ireland
MJardin Group, Inc. Announces Revised Timeline for SISP
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
CHMP Recommends VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for Approval in the European Union as a Treatment ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...