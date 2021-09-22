checkAd

USA Equities Corp. Issues Updated September 2021 Investor Presentation

  Superior Business Model and Strategic Position Validated By Growing Client Base and Product Portfolio
  Addressable Market Opportunity Includes Over 250,000 Independent Primary Care Physicians
  Favorably Aligned with Industry Drivers Including Increasing Acceptance of Digital Medicine and Virtual Care Services by Third Party Payers
  Active Pipeline of New Product Growth Opportunities To Leverage Across Expanding Distribution Network and Customer Footprint
  Successful Capital Raise Increases Financial Flexibility to Execute on Growth Strategy


West Palm Beach, FL, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Equities Corp. (OTCQB: USAQ), a company focused on increasing physician revenues through value-based healthcare solutions and physician-directed digital medicine, today announced that it added a comprehensive investor presentation to the Company’s website highlighting USAQ’s growth strategy, recent milestones, key accomplishments and detailed discussion of product technology and business model.

The Company’s share price as of the close of business September 21, 2021 was $0.78 per share, Litchfield Hills Research has an investment rating of Buy on USAQ with a target price of $5 per share and views the stock as inexpensive on an absolute and relative basis. The market cap is currently at a low of $6.8 million compared to many peer companies with $50-100 million market capitalization.

“Our AllergiEnd product portfolio continues to resonate in the physician market place with a growing customer base and strong value proposition. I am very excited about the future prospects for USA Equities and believe we offer a compelling and undervalued investment opportunity given our proprietary targeted solutions and sizable and growing addressable markets,” stated USAQ Chief Executive Officer Troy Grogan.

“Our market opportunity is comprised of over 250,000 independent U.S. primary care physicians. There are also over sixty million Americans with allergic disorders with an expected decline in the number of full-time-equivalent allergists and immunologists, but increasing patient demand. From an industry perspective, the COVID-19 pandemic has also heightened the need for and acceptance of digital medicine and reliance on virtual care, a trend on which our business model is strongly aligned with.

