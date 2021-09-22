Dominion Water Reserves Esker Development

MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Water Reserves Corp. (“ DWR ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: DWR), is pleased to announce an investment of $250,000 toward the development of its esker water reserve. As part of its growth strategy and to accelerate its development, DWR will upgrade its installations to facilitate access to bulk transport markets. DWR’s 204 - acre water reserve in the Outaouais region has an authorized annual extraction volume of nearly 1 billion litres, making it the second esker with bottling permit in Quebec with 9.5% of the volume of Quebec’s collection authorizations. Considering the high quality and available volume of this esker water, DWR is currently in discussion with potential partners, specializing in beverage manufacturing, to undertake its development and commercialization.

DWR’s operations are based in Quebec, with its primary business being a consolidator of the water industry by acquiring fresh spring water permits and developing operations across Quebec with plans to expand across North America. DWR currently controls more than 30% of Quebec’s volume of fresh groundwater reserves currently under permit and is strategically positioned to increase its holding. DWR’s mission is to acquire, manage and develop spring water assets building a critical mass in terms of capacity and strategically securing a leadership role in North America’s fresh spring water. The corporation prioritizes sustainability and environmental consciousness.

