The Glimpse Group to Announce Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, September 28 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Management will host a conference call to discuss financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A session. To participate, please use the following information:

NEW YORK , NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) ("Glimpse" or the "Company"), a diversified Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR" and "AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software & services solutions will release financial results for its fiscal year 2021 (ended June 30, 2021) after the market close on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

US Dial In: 1-877-407-9039

International Dial In: 1-201-689-8470

Conference ID: 13723403

Webcast: VRAR Financial Results Webcast

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through December 28, 2021. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally and enter replay pin number 13723403. A webcast will also be available for 90 days on the IR section of The Glimpse Group website or by clicking the webcast link above.

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose

of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information about The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe,", "view," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Glimpse Contact:

Maydan Rothblum

CFO & COO

The Glimpse Group, Inc.

917-292-2685

maydan@theglimpsegroup.com

Investor Relations:

Mark Schwalenberg, CFA

Director

MZ Group - North America

312-261-6430

Glimpse@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

