Infosys to Develop Quantum Computing Capabilities on AWS

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys Cobalt and Amazon Braket will enable
businesses to begin exploring the potential of quantum computing

Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services
(https://aws.amazon.com/) (AWS) to develop quantum computing capabilities and
use cases. Infosys will use Amazon Braket to explore and build multiple use
cases in quantum computing as part of Infosys Cobalt
(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) cloud offerings. Amazon
Braket is a fully managed quantum computing service that helps scientists and
developers get started with the technology and accelerate research and
discovery.

Infosys will look to build, test, and evaluate quantum applications on circuit
simulators and quantum hardware technologies using Amazon Braket. This will
enable researchers and developers to experiment and study complex computational
problems as quantum technologies continue to evolve. Enterprises will get access
to use cases for rapid experimentation and can explore how quantum computing can
potentially help them in the future in a variety of areas, assess new ideas and
plan adoption strategies to drive innovation. The use of Amazon Braket by
Infosys aims at getting businesses ready for a future where quantum computers
will impact business.

The Infosys Center for Emerging Technology Solutions
(https://www.infosys.com/services/incubating-emerging-technologies.html)
(iCETS), which focuses on the incubation of next-generation services and
offerings, is using Amazon Braket to develop quantum computing use cases in
vehicle route optimization, fraud detection, and more. Infosys is also exploring
partnership opportunities with startups in the quantum computing space through
the Infosys Innovation Network (IIN). This collaboration further bolsters
Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to
accelerate their cloud journey. It offers 14,000 cloud assets and over 200
industry cloud solution blueprints.

Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys , said, "Infosys continues to be at the
forefront of exploring and bringing new technologies to clients. Through our use
of AWS in this space, we are bringing together the power of Amazon Braket and
Infosys Cobalt to help enterprises build quantum computing capabilities and use
cases to accelerate their cloud-powered transformation. We are exploring a
variety of use cases from the logistics, finance, energy, and telecom sectors
that can help clients evaluate future benefits and value that quantum computing
