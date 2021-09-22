Infosys to Develop Quantum Computing Capabilities on AWS

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys Cobalt and Amazon Braket will enable

businesses to begin exploring the potential of quantum computing



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services

(https://aws.amazon.com/) (AWS) to develop quantum computing capabilities and

use cases. Infosys will use Amazon Braket to explore and build multiple use

cases in quantum computing as part of Infosys Cobalt

(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) cloud offerings. Amazon

Braket is a fully managed quantum computing service that helps scientists and

developers get started with the technology and accelerate research and

discovery.





Infosys will look to build, test, and evaluate quantum applications on circuitsimulators and quantum hardware technologies using Amazon Braket. This willenable researchers and developers to experiment and study complex computationalproblems as quantum technologies continue to evolve. Enterprises will get accessto use cases for rapid experimentation and can explore how quantum computing canpotentially help them in the future in a variety of areas, assess new ideas andplan adoption strategies to drive innovation. The use of Amazon Braket byInfosys aims at getting businesses ready for a future where quantum computerswill impact business.The Infosys Center for Emerging Technology Solutions(https://www.infosys.com/services/incubating-emerging-technologies.html)(iCETS), which focuses on the incubation of next-generation services andofferings, is using Amazon Braket to develop quantum computing use cases invehicle route optimization, fraud detection, and more. Infosys is also exploringpartnership opportunities with startups in the quantum computing space throughthe Infosys Innovation Network (IIN). This collaboration further bolstersInfosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises toaccelerate their cloud journey. It offers 14,000 cloud assets and over 200industry cloud solution blueprints.Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys , said, "Infosys continues to be at theforefront of exploring and bringing new technologies to clients. Through our useof AWS in this space, we are bringing together the power of Amazon Braket andInfosys Cobalt to help enterprises build quantum computing capabilities and usecases to accelerate their cloud-powered transformation. We are exploring avariety of use cases from the logistics, finance, energy, and telecom sectorsthat can help clients evaluate future benefits and value that quantum computing