Trigon Metals Commences Mining Establishment at Kombat Open Pit in Namibia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSXV:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Tulela Mining & Construction CC ("Tulela"), the open pit mining contractor for its Kombat Mine in Namibia, has commenced with mining establishment at site.

Tulela has established an operational base at the Kombat site, including the refurbishment of offices and workshops, and has commenced with the delivery of mining equipment to site, including a dozer and a drill rig. In the upcoming weeks, initial work will include clearing of topsoil and training of employees, with open pit mining on track to commence by October 2021.

Tulela is a Namibian owned and operated company with extensive open pit operating experience in sub-Saharan Africa, and a strong knowledge of the area in which the Kombat Mine is situated.

Jed Richardson, President and CEO of Trigon, commented, "Activities at site continue to ramp up on a daily basis. We are excited to get started with the mining side of the operations now that the plant is already well on track to meet production timelines."

About Kombat Mine

The Kombat Copper Project is the flagship project of Trigon Metals Inc., with the Company's mining and prospecting licence areas covering an area of more than 7,500 ha in the Otavi Mountainlands in Namibia. The Kombat Project is comprised of three mining licences, which produced approximately 12.46 million tonnes of copper between 1962 and 2008, at a grade of 2.62%. The other two mining licences are within close proximity to Kombat at Gross Otavi and Harasib, which are believed to be highly prospective for lead and zinc. In addition, the Company also holds an interest in two exclusive prospecting licences, which represent a potential strike extension of Kombat.

About Tulela

Tulela Mining & Construction CC is a multidisciplinary Namibian solutions provider offering unrestrictive access to all business entities within the group including engineering, processing and mining. The members offer a combined mining industry related experience exceeding 85 years from which a solid foundation is formed to service the mining and private sectors. Although specifically focused on processing, engineering, projects and maintenance services, this collective experience ensures personal access to a specialized network of industry specific professionals while realizing industry leading solutions.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. In Namibia, the Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat mine. In Morocco, the Company is the holder of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project.

Cautionary Notes

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the restart of the Kombat Mine, the commencement of open pit mining, the Company's strategies and the Company's abilities to execute such strategies, the Company's expectations for the Kombat Project, and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

