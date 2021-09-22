checkAd

Global Online Gambling Market Size Expected To Reach $127 Billion By 2027

PALM BEACH,  Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - The Global Online Gambling Market is projected to continue to grow over the next several years. Increasing adoption of smartphones and easy access to casino gaming platforms are currently driving the market. Factors such as increasing internet penetration and availability of cost-effective mobile applications for betting are also expected to contribute to market growth over the forecast period. According to the American Gaming Association (AGA), as of 2018, approximately 2,800 sites are active online and offer activities including bingo, poker, and lottery. According to a report from Grand View Research, the global online gambling market size is expected to reach USD 127.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report said that the market is expected to gain traction over the forecast period. Growing popularity of betting across the globe and freemium model in online gambling are among the potential opportunities likely to unfold in the next few years.  Some of the highlights of the report were that: "The ease of sports betting using a computer or smartphone coupled with the proliferation of sports betting ads across the globe is expected to propel segment growth over the forecast period… A large number of customers are using desktops for betting as downloading and installing casino software proves to be easier on desktops. This, in turn, is expected to propel the growth of the desktop segment."    Active Companies in the markets today include Winners, Inc. (OTCPK: WNRS), Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME), DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), Elys Game Technology, Corp.  (NASDAQ: ELYS), SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ: SBET).

Grand View Research added: "Europe is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. In U.K., online gambling is legalized owing to safe practices and stringent regulations laid down by the government… Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth rate owing to the increased adoption of smartphones, larger proportion of younger population, and legalization of online gambling in the region. The market size is largely influenced by the size of betting and pertinent outcome.  Electronic Gambling Devices (EGDs) are inexpensive to run and easily available. These devices have an in-built software that mimics the experience of a local casino. For instance, a Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) uses advancing technology and can also be customized to electronic slot machines, spinning reel slot machines, video slot machines, and electronic poker games."

