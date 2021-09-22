checkAd

Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
         
At the close of business Tuesday 21 September 2021:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

-       excluding income, 1079.0p

-       including income, 1081.4p
  
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

-       excluding income, 1065.6p

-       including income, 1068.0p

For further information, please contact: -

 
Alliance Trust PLC
Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes

  1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
  2. The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
  3. The dividend of 3.702p, due to be paid on 30 September 2021, has been deducted from each of the ‘including income’ figures cited above as from 2 September 2021, being the date upon which the Company’s shares went ex-dividend.





