Clear Capital Completes Acquisition of CubiCasa

"As a key part of Clear Capital's mission to modernize the appraisal process, we needed to find a way to make floor plan sketches more accurate and easier to create," said Duane Andrews, Clear Capital CEO. "We evaluated every option available, and CubiCasa's technology far exceeded anything else in the marketplace. Then we met their leadership team, and were amazed at our people-first cultural alignment. This is just the beginning of a very fun journey together."

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Clear Capital, a national real estate valuation technology company, today announced it has completed the acquisition of CubiCasa , a Finland-based proptech startup. Through this acquisition, Clear Capital will empower CubiCasa to expand its revolutionary mobile technology that automates floor plan sketch creation and digitizes property data collection. CubiCasa will continue to operate with autonomy and service a wide variety of customers and verticals.

"The CubiCasa team is incredibly excited to be joining forces with Clear Capital, which has been an excellent partner to us for more than a year now," said Harri Pesola, founder and executive director of CubiCasa. "Clear Capital is the ideal partner to help us grow and revolutionize the way property data is collected now and in the future."

CubiCasa's mobile capture technology can be used without prior training by anyone with a smartphone. From a simple walk-through of a home, the technology produces a highly-precise floor plan sketch and calculates gross living area (GLA) aligned with American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standards. Square footage is the second-highest driver of a home's value (the first being location), and CubiCasa's technology helps minimize inconsistencies and variations in the property data collection and inspection process. Companies can easily embed CubiCasa's scanning technology into their existing mobile applications through APIs and mobile SDKs.

Jeff Allen, who has served as executive vice president of innovation labs at Clear Capital, has advanced to president at CubiCasa.

"We're thrilled with the CubiCasa product, but also with their tremendous team," Allen said. "What they've already built can serve as an industry utility to help modernize the valuation industry, and we're excited by the additional innovations our investment can bring to the product. We think there's major change coming to our industry in years ahead, and we want to help lead it, not just react to it."