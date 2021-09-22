InvestX Capital Receives Strategic Investment from Jefferies Financial Group Inc., Virtu Financial and Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

New funding will be used to accelerate InvestX's rapid growth in the private marketsNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / InvestX Capital Ltd. ("InvestX" or the "Company"), a leading private market secondaries platform and financial …

Marcus New, CEO and Founder of InvestX commented, "We are thrilled to partner with these leading financial institutions as we expand our Growth Equity Marketplace ("InvestX GEM"), a private market secondaries platform, focused on pre-IPO giants, to sell-side firms. Their tremendous knowledge, experience and networks will accelerate our ability to expand our solutions for a broader range of broker dealers and issuers, creating higher levels of electronification and transparency while lowering costs to all participants."

InvestX leverages decades of experience both providing technology solutions and navigating the complexities of transacting in the private markets, which suffer from opacity and inefficiency. By providing its sell-side clients with a state-of-the-art investing platform InvestX GEM, the Company enables its broker dealers to better serve their clients with greater access, liquidity, and innovation in the private market.

"We believe the private market is becoming one of the most crucial asset classes for institutions and wealth management clients," said Rich Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President, of Jefferies. "Our strategic investment in InvestX demonstrates our commitment to expanding access and liquidity for our clients."

The new funding will allow InvestX to further advance its technology platform, increase back-office integration and expand its team. Doug Cifu, CEO of Virtu, and Kieran Mara, Vice President in Jefferies' Merchant Bank, will join the InvestX board.

"As one of the world's largest providers of transparent trading solutions and liquidity provision, we are excited to support this innovative growing platform and provide access to InvestX's inter-dealer marketplace to our global clients" said Virtu Financial CEO, Doug Cifu.

"We have worked with InvestX to provide our clients with enhanced and differentiated access to private market opportunities," said Dan Daviau, CEO of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. "With our strategic investment, we look forward to integrating InvestX's platform into our capital markets and wealth management offerings, as we help them accelerate broader adoption of this innovative platform."

In February 2021, the Company launched InvestX GEM, which is representative and supportive of this high growth asset class. This comes on the heels of the launch of the InvestX's U.S. headquarters in New York City's Financial District and the addition of several senior industry executives, including Managing Director Brian Schaeffer, CTO Colin Wrinch, Director of Sales Jon Eckhard, and VP of People & Culture Nicole Liddell.

About InvestX

Launched in 2014, InvestX empowers broker-dealers and their clients with access, liquidity and innovation to the private markets through investments in pre-IPO giants on its state-of-the-art platform InvestX GEM. Sell-side firms are provided unbiased information and can participate in the private markets through a number of channels, including single-issuer SPVs and multi-issuer funds as well as block and SPV trading. InvestX is backed by leading institutional investors including Jefferies, Virtu and Canaccord Genuity.

