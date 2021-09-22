checkAd

Masterbatch Market Size to Reach USD 16.31 Billion in 2028 | Increasing Activities Across Building and Construction Industry and Rising Demand for Masterbatch in Consumer Goods are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global masterbatch market size was USD 11.17 Billion in 2020, and market revenue growth is driven to a significant extent by rising demand for improving fuel-efficiency in vehicles, rapid growth in building and construction industry, rising demand for masterbatch in consumer goods applications, and increasing use of polyester fiber in the textile industry globally.

Drivers: Increasing demand for masterbatch in food product packaging

Masterbatches find application to impart specific functionalities and properties to plastics such as strength, durability, and better visual appeal for packaging purposes and to prevent food spoilage or damage caused to products and attract customer appeal. BOPET masterbatch is widely used in production of packaging products with enhanced tensile strength, chemical stability, and reflectivity for use in food packaging. BOPP masterbatch film possesses fatigue resistance and high conformability and finds usage in labelling, packaging, and graphics applications. Also, BOPP film delivers excellent moisture resistance, tensile strength, and optical clarity, which are necessary in the food packaging industry.

Restraints: Limitations associated with masterbatch

A key restraint of color masterbatch in production processes of plastics is that it uses more space than pure forms. Also, inadequate coloring pattern dispersion is a significant drawback associated with color masterbatch, as it is provided in premixed composition.

Growth Projections

The global masterbatch market size is expected to reach USD 16.31 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid urbanization and industrialization, and rising emphasis on use of masterbatches in plastic/polymer- based products to create varied hue and special color effects and to differentiate end-products through improved aesthetics.

COVID-19 Direct Impacts

Covid-19 pandemic has a significant impact on the masterbatch industry due to imposed lockdown measures and disruption of supply chain. This has severely affected procurement of raw material for masterbatch production, as well as its supply. A halt in automotive production and construction projects, which are among the leading applications of masterbatch, as well as shutdown or decrease in production in several other industries requiring plastic packaging materials has led to decrease in revenue growth of the market.

