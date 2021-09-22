checkAd

PennyMac Expands Use of ICE Mortgage Technology Suite with Encompass Investor Connect to Accelerate Correspondent Digitization

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

ICE Mortgage TechnologyTM, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced its latest partnership with PennyMac Loan Services LLC, a subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI). The integration with ICE Mortgage Technology’s Encompass Investor Connect will make PennyMac the largest correspondent aggregator within a network of correspondent investors available on one platform.

The partnership will enable a more streamlined loan delivery, resulting in improved efficiency, loan quality, and speed of funding, all at no additional cost to Encompass customers.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with PennyMac as we both work to help further automate the mortgage industry,” said Parvesh Sahi, Senior Vice President of Business and Client Development at ICE Mortgage Technology. “PennyMac shares our vision to create a seamless digital experience, from concept all the way through loan delivery. By participating in Investor Connect, PennyMac makes it easier for our joint clients to create valuable efficiencies derived from leveraging digital solutions.”

PennyMac is further digitizing loan review and the purchase process by leveraging Encompass Investor Connect’s digital loan delivery. The process also enhances two-way communication to enable sellers to both receive and clear conditions from within their loan pipeline.

“This is another demonstration of PennyMac’s continued commitment to leverage innovative technologies to connect end-to-end processes to improve the loan manufacturing process and customer experience, from borrowers to lenders to correspondent investors,” said Doug Jones, President and Chief Mortgage Banking Officer of PennyMac. “As an investor, we reach our customers where their loans reside, which translates to faster receipt of consistent, better quality loans and allows us, in turn, to review and purchase faster, all leading to more liquidity and opportunity throughout the mortgage process.”

For more information about Encompass Investor Connect, visit: https://www.icemortgagetechnology.com/encompass/encompass-investor-con ...

ICE Mortgage Technology combines technology, data, and expertise to automate the entire mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration, and every step and task in between. ICE Mortgage Technology is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry, with solutions that enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality, and efficiency. Visit icemortgagetechnology.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.

Seite 1 von 2
Intercontinental Exchange Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PennyMac Expands Use of ICE Mortgage Technology Suite with Encompass Investor Connect to Accelerate Correspondent Digitization ICE Mortgage TechnologyTM, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced its latest partnership with PennyMac Loan Services LLC, a subsidiary of PennyMac …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
FSD Pharma Announces Closing of Lucid Psycheceuticals Acquisition
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Launch of an Offering of €500 Million Sustainability-Linked ...
bluebird bio Submits Biologics License Application (BLA) to FDA for betibeglogene autotemcel ...
Nutanix and Citrix Team to Power Future of Work
Science, Innovation, and Inclusion Are Vital in Addressing the World’s Most Pressing Issues, Says ...
Adobe Reports Record Revenue
Moody’s Announces Participation in New GFANZ Alliance: Commits to Align Products and Services to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
Lilly to Supply the EU and EEA with up to 220,000 Doses of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21ICE Benchmark Administration Launches ICE Risk Free Rate Indexes for U.S. Dollar, Euro and Japanese Yen
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Indosuez Wealth Management Selects Intercontinental Exchange for Enhanced Portfolio and Margin Optimization
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Intercontinental Exchange Announces Full Redemption of Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2023
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21NYSE and Intrinsic Exchange Group Partner to Launch a New Asset Class to Power a Sustainable Future
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. to Present at the 2021 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21ICE Introduces Weather Forecast Data and Analytics on ICE Connect Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21ICE and ADP Introduce Workforce Demographics Data for Municipal Bond Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21Intercontinental Exchange Reports August 2021 Statistics
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten