SentinelOne Appoints Keenan Conder as Chief Legal Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021   

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced the appointment of Keenan Conder as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Conder replaces Efi Harari who has been the company’s Chief Legal Officer since June 2017 and has recently transitioned to Chief of Staff.

Mr. Conder brings over 25 years of experience scaling high growth, public companies in the technology sector. He joins SentinelOne from Tableau Software where he was Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. At Tableau Software, Mr. Conder led the company’s legal and regulatory affairs from its 2013 IPO through extensive growth and international expansion, including its acquisition, integration, and ongoing growth as a part of Salesforce.com, Inc. Prior to Tableau, Mr. Conder was Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Isilon Systems from 2007 to 2012, and prior to that led legal and regulatory teams in the travel and technology sector for over ten years, including as Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Expedia, Inc. and Travelocity.com, Inc.

“We are committed to protecting the world’s largest and critical businesses from falling victim to cyberattacks through the automation, scale, and speed we are defining in the XDR era,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO, SentinelOne. “I am thrilled to welcome Keenan to the leadership team and look forward to his contributions as we continue to make the world a safer place.”

Mr. Conder will leverage his extensive leadership experience working with high-growth, innovative companies and boards to help SentinelOne continue scaling.

“I appreciate and recognize SentinelOne’s commitment to delivering a new paradigm for cybersecurity, and I am honored to join the team,” said Mr. Conder. “Cybersecurity is first and foremost a data problem, and I look forward to leveraging my previous experience to join SentinelOne on its mission to keep the world running with autonomous cybersecurity.”

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform.

