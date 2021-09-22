OFG Bancorp to Report 3Q21 Results and Hold Call Wednesday, October 20, 2021

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) will report third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, before the market opens and hold its conference call that morning at 10:00 AM ET.

Participant Toll-Free Phone Number: (877) 876-9174

Participant International Phone Number: (785) 424-1669

Conference ID: OFGQ321

The call can also be accessed live on OFG’s website at www.ofgbancorp.com. Webcast replay will be available shortly thereafter. Visit the webcast link in advance to pre-register or download any necessary software.