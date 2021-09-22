News Corp Announces $1 Billion Stock Repurchase Program; Stockholder Rights Agreement Terminated

News Corp (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has authorized a $1 billion stock repurchase program. Subject to market conditions and the market price of the Company’s stock, as well as other factors, the Company intends to repurchase, from time to time, in the open market or otherwise, a combination of the Company’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock. This stock repurchase program, which replaces the $500 million Class A common stock repurchase program approved by the Board in May 2013, has no time limit and may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time.

“These landmark decisions follow our most profitable year since the launch of the new News Corp in 2013 and are a tangible sign of our confidence in the inherent value and enormous potential of our businesses,” said Robert Thomson, Chief Executive of News Corp. “With the Board’s active support, we are acutely focused on long-term value for investors, balancing strategic investments and capital returns. Our robust cash balance and strong free cash flow have enabled us to launch a much larger, more aggressive buyback program that we intend to begin after our quiet period ends.”