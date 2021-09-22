National Institute of Health Awards SINTX Technologies Phase 1 Grant for SN-PEEK 3D Printed Spinal Implants
SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (www.sintx.com) (NASDAQ:
SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer of advanced ceramics, announced today a Phase 1 grant of $308,301 awarded by the National Institute of Health (NIH) to develop a
3-D printed, composite silicon nitride – polyetheretherketone (SN-PEEK) spinal implant. This U.S. government funded research grant addresses the antibacterial and osseointegrative properties of
silicon nitride and represents the first NIH grant that has been awarded to SINTX.
Representing approximately 40% of spine implants within the $10 billion global spine market, PEEK-based spinal implants are favored because of their long-standing safety and usability profile. Through the development of 3D printed SN-PEEK implants, SINTX aims to capitalize on the benefits of PEEK, while adding the antibacterial and osteoconductive characteristics of silicon nitride. This will be achieved using modern, cost-effective 3D printing methodologies.
SINTX will be collaborating with Drexel University, Thomas Jefferson University, and the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine over the next 9-11 months to design a 3D printed SN-PEEK composite spinal implant that meets the static loading requirements of the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), and to characterize its antibacterial activity, and effect on osteoblast proliferation and maturation. The NIH grant will support resourcing, acquisition of materials, as well as testing and trials at SINTX and collaborative universities. Upon the successful execution of the Phase 1 grant application goals, SINTX will be well-positioned to seek a Phase 2 award.
“Dr. Steven Kurtz, Dr. Noreen Hickok, and Dr. Thomas Schaer provided significant contributions to the proposal, and we are very grateful for their continued support,” said Dr. Sonny Bal, President, and CEO, SINTX Technologies. “The NIH grant represents an important milestone in expanding the antibacterial and osseointegrative properties of silicon nitride into SN-PEEK composite structures. From a commercial standpoint, this NIH-funded project is an important step in our strategy to create a new generation of differentiated spinal implants for prospective partners.”
