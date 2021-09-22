National Institute of Health Awards SINTX Technologies Phase 1 Grant for SN-PEEK 3D Printed Spinal Implants

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (www.sintx.com) (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer of advanced ceramics, announced today a Phase 1 grant of $308,301 awarded by the National Institute of Health (NIH) to develop a 3-D printed, composite silicon nitride – polyetheretherketone (SN-PEEK) spinal implant. This U.S. government funded research grant addresses the antibacterial and osseointegrative properties of silicon nitride and represents the first NIH grant that has been awarded to SINTX.



Representing approximately 40% of spine implants within the $10 billion global spine market, PEEK-based spinal implants are favored because of their long-standing safety and usability profile. Through the development of 3D printed SN-PEEK implants, SINTX aims to capitalize on the benefits of PEEK, while adding the antibacterial and osteoconductive characteristics of silicon nitride. This will be achieved using modern, cost-effective 3D printing methodologies.