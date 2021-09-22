checkAd

LPL Financial, Gladstone Welcome Wealth Advisory Services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that the team at Wealth Advisory Services has rejoined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. The advisors are aligned with Gladstone Wealth Partners, a large enterprise on LPL’s hybrid RIA platform. They reported having served approximately $700 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and join from Raymond James.

Based in Doylestown, Pa., the firm is led by managing partners Paul Krumenacker and David Jenkins CFP, who teamed up to found the business in 2003. They are joined by independent financial advisors Michael Sheehy CFP, AIF and Scott Stencler, as well as office support members Ann Capacete and Karen Wick. The advisors take pride in providing retirement planning and wealth management to high-net-worth individuals and small businesses, offering customized investment plans to help each client work toward making their lifelong goals attainable.

“Over the years, we've worked with clients and their trusted professionals, including attorneys and accountants, to create comprehensive wealth management plans designed to make the best use of their wealth today and help ensure its endurance for future generations,” said Jenkins.

After learning about LPL’s service transformation and mission to take care of its advisors, the team felt confident that it was time to return to LPL and reunite with Gladstone CEO Richard Frick, who they worked with at a prior firm. They said LPL’s enhanced technology, combined with Gladstone’s concierge service, will free up more time to service their clients.

“We have grown substantially over the last few years, and as we got bigger, we found ourselves spending more time on administrative and compliance-related tasks,” Krumenacker said. “With the move to LPL and Gladstone, we have additional resources to take some of that off our plate so we can go back to what we enjoy doing, which is individual portfolio management and building wealth for our clients.”

The advisors are joining Gladstone’s partner model with plans to attract new advisors, grow through acquisition and add more value to their clients. “Gladstone is excited to welcome Wealth Advisory Services to the LPL and Gladstone umbrella,” Frick said. “The momentum is contagious and with advisors like Dave, Paul, Scott and Mike joining, our advisor force only gets stronger. I am personally thrilled to be re-uniting with this group some 15 plus years later. This is the second Partner office we have opened this month in the Philadelphia suburbs and will help continue our strong growth, both in that market and nationwide.”

