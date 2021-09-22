CMS Approves Clover Health's Expansion Plans for 2022

With this approved service area expansion beginning January 1, 2022, Clover’s Medicare Advantage (MA) plans will be available to eligible individuals in 101 new counties across Georgia, New Jersey, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama – a new state for the company. This will bring Clover’s total coverage area for its Medicare Advantage plans to 209 counties across nine states. Individuals eligible for Medicare in any of the 209 counties can sign up for Clover’s plans during the Annual Election Period, which runs from October 15 to December 7.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) (“Clover”), a technology company committed to improving health equity for America’s underserved seniors, announces that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved the company’s service area expansion to operate in 101 new counties.

“With CMS’ approval of our significant expansion efforts, we will be bringing affordable, wide network plans to additional previously underserved communities, which we believe is the key to achieving health equity for America’s aging population. Nearly doubling our service counties in one year demonstrates the differentiated scalability of our approach as compared to certain other plans which are constrained to narrow service areas orbiting specific providers,” said Andrew Toy, President of Clover.

The list of new 2022 counties includes:

Alabama Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Macon, Randolph, Russell Georgia Baker, Banks, Barrow, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Burke, Calhoun, Camden, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Clarke, Clay, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Coweta, Crisp, Dade, Decatur, Dougherty, Echols, Elbert, Fannin, Fayette, Franklin, Gilmer, Glascock, Grady, Greene, Habersham, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Hart, Jackson, Jefferson, Laurens, Lee, Lincoln, Lumpkin, Madison, Marion, McDuffie, Miller, Mitchell, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Pierce, Putnam, Quitman, Rabun, Randolph, Richmond, Schley, Spalding, Stephens, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Troup, Walton, Warren, Webster, White, Wilkes, Worth New Jersey Cape May, Sussex South Carolina Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Edgefield, McCormick, Calhoun, Orangeburg, Saluda Texas Comal, Guadalupe, Wilson, Atascosa, Medina, Bandera

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a next-generation risk-bearing organization aiming to achieve health equity for all Americans. While our mission is to improve every life, we particularly focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable high quality healthcare.

We aim to provide great care, in a sustainable way, by having a business model built around improving medical outcomes while lowering avoidable costs. We do this while taking a holistic approach to understanding the health needs and social risk factors of those under our care. This strategy is underpinned by the company’s proprietary software platform, the Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the health ecosystem to support clinical decision-making by presenting physicians and other providers with real-time, personalized recommendations at the point of care.

Making care more accessible is at the heart of our business, and we believe patients should have the freedom to choose their doctors. We offer two models of care: affordable Medicare Advantage plans with extensive benefits; and care coordination for Original Medicare beneficiaries through Direct Contracting. For both programs, we provide primary care physicians with the Clover Assistant and also make comprehensive home-based care available via the Clover Home Care program.

With its corporate headquarters in Nashville, Clover’s workforce is distributed around the U.S. and also includes a team of world-class technologists based in Hong Kong. The company manages care for Medicare beneficiaries in eleven states, including Arizona, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Vermont.