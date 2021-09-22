checkAd

Sprout Social Adds New Level of Transparency to its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Commitments

The company launches its ESG website and annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion report

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social, an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today released its new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) website, which outlines and underscores the company’s commitments to sustainability and equity across the business. The site also includes Sprout’s recently published Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) report that details the current state of its demographic makeup along with key learnings and goals for the future.

Sprout is focused on minimizing its environmental impact, positively affecting its communities and aligning its practices with the interests of all stakeholders with initiatives including:

  • Energy conservation: One of Sprout’s largest impacts on the environment is its consumption of electricity. Sprout is committed to purchasing energy-efficient equipment and partnering with suppliers that share its commitment to environmentally sustainable practices.
  • Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Sprout is committed to building a diverse team, fostering an inclusive culture and investing in equity across our organization. In its annual DEI report, Sprout discloses its current efforts in these areas and opportunities for the future.
  • Ethical conduct: The company has formed an ESG committee responsible for growing and guiding these efforts in an impactful way. This includes reviewing commitments related to governance practices such as proactively mitigating information security risks and reviewing its corporate governance practices.

Find out more about Sprout’s ESG commitments here.

About Sprout Social
Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, commerce and advocacy solutions to more than 30,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Availability of Information on Sprout Social’s Website and Social Media Profiles
Investors and others should note that Sprout Social routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the Sprout Social Investors website. We also intend to use the social media profiles listed below as a means of disclosing information about us to our customers, investors and the public. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the Sprout Social Investors website or to social media profiles is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Sprout Social to review the information that it shares at the Investors link located at the bottom of the page on www.sproutsocial.com and to regularly follow our social media profiles. Users may automatically receive email alerts and other information about Sprout Social when enrolling an email address by visiting "Email Alerts" in the "Shareholder Services" section of Sprout Social's Investor website at https://investors.sproutsocial.com/.

Social Media Profiles:
www.twitter.com/SproutSocial
www.twitter.com/SproutSocialIR
www.facebook.com/SproutSocialInc
www.linkedin.com/company/sprout-social-inc-/
www.instagram.com/sproutsocial

Contact

Media:
Kaitlyn Gronek
Email: pr@sproutsocial.com
Phone: (773) 904-9674

Investors:
Jason Rechel
Twitter: @SproutSocialIR
Email: jason.rechel@sproutsocial.com
Phone: (312) 528-9166





Disclaimer

