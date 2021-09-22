Hudson Reports Production of a 55.3% Niobium Concentrate From the Nukittooq Project in Greenland
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUDSON RESOURCES INC. (“Hudson” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange “HUD”; OTC “HUDRF”) is
pleased to announce results of independent metallurgical testwork conducted on the high-grade Nukittooq niobium-tantalum project in Greenland which is owned 100% by Hudson Resources Inc. The
testwork, conducted by SGS Canada Inc. in its Lakefield, Ontario facility, under the supervision of Hudson’s senior consulting metallurgist, John Goode, achieved a niobium (Nb) concentrate assaying
55.3% Nb2O5 at a 66.6% global recovery along with 65% of the tantalum (Ta).
A Composite sample used in the metallurgical test program assayed 22.3% Nb2O5 and 0.3% Ta2O5. The Composite sample was comprised of thirty-five samples collected from the Nukittooq project in September 2020 which averaged 19.35% Nb2O5 over 112 meters (see NR2020-15). The Nukittooq deposit has some of the highest reported niobium assays in the industry.
QEMSCAN analysis indicated that the Composite sample consisted of pyrochlore (37.3%) (including traces of tentatively identified columbite), aegirine (33.3%), K-feldspars (21.9%), biotite (5.4%), and trace amounts of other minerals (ca. 2%). The major gangue elements in the Composite sample were 36.7% SiO2, 11.5% Fe2O3, and 4.27% K2O. Rare earth minerals (REM) including synchysite/parisite and bastnaesite were also present in trace amounts.
Jim Cambon, President commented: “We are very encouraged by the success of the metallurgical program and the ability to produce a very high-value niobium-tantalum concentrate with recoveries in line with or above current producers. Our goal is to define significant tonnage and rapidly advance the project where we can ship a concentrate out of Greenland for toll processing. We will continue to advance the metallurgical program and plan to commence a drill program in 2022 to outline economic tonnages along the 500m strike length of this exciting target.”
The metallurgical testwork methods conducted by SGS demonstrated the following:
- Wet high-intensity magnetic separation (WHIMS)
- Conducted at 5,000 Gauss on the Composite sample ground to 80% passing 144 µm removed 48% of the aegirine with 8.5% niobium loss. K-feldspar generally followed pyrochlore to the non-magnetic products.
- Gravity concentration
- This showed limited effectiveness. However, the use of WHIMS together with a Mozley shaking table on the non-magnetic fraction showed some promise. A combined niobium concentrate assaying 55.6% Nb2O5 at 47.6% global recovery was produced.
- Flotation
- Seven open-circuit flotation tests were performed on stage-ground and deslimed feed material. These tests examined a number of procedures, depressants and
collectors. SGS’s extensive experience with pyrochlore flotation allowed rapid development of a circuit comprising WHIMS for early rejection of aegirine followed by rougher flotation using a
blend of Aero6494+F3900+Pb2+ which selectively floated pyrochlore from K-feldspar.
