Bombardier Expands Customer Offerings at Dallas Service Centre with New Interior Repair and Refurbishment Capabilities

  • Bombardier to offer customers full spectrum of services from touch-ups to full cabin refurbishments
  • With continued high demand for OEM services in the region, enhancements will further support customers in the U.S. and Latin America
  • Enhanced capability is the latest addition to Bombardier’s expanding customer service network, which is growing its footprint by 50%

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is pleased to announce the enhancement of its interior repair and refurbishment activities at its service centre in Dallas, Texas, providing customers with even more maintenance and support capabilities.

Bombardier will collaborate with Global Engineering & Technology, Inc. (GETI), a market-leader in aircraft furnishings since 1991, to offer customers the industry’s highest quality of enhanced interior services and support at the Dallas Service Centre. Built on a long-standing relationship between the two companies, the collaboration with Wichita-based GETI will benefit from the supplier already being well-versed with Bombardier business jets at Bombardier’s service centre in Wichita, Kansas.

Customers at the Dallas Service Centre will have access to enhanced interior repair and refurbishment services for their aircraft flooring, cabinetry, seats, and upholstery on various aircraft platforms. The award-winning Bombardier Service Centre in Dallas consistently delivers a world-class customer experience through its highly skilled maintenance technicians, dedicated support staff and pursuit of service excellence through continuous learning and training opportunities for its various service teams.

“We are delighted to offer our customers even more options for OEM-backed interior repair and refurbishment at our world-class facility in Dallas,” said Christopher Debergh, Vice President, OEM Parts and Services. “The enhancement of these services is a testament of our commitment to continue to meet growing customer demand with high-quality products and offerings that exceed expectations.”

The additional interior capabilities build on Bombardier’s series of announcements regarding enhancements to its worldwide customer service network. These announcements include the expansion of Bombardier’s service centre network in Berlin, Miami, London-Biggin Hill, Singapore and the new service centre under construction in Melbourne, Australia. Additionally, new Line Maintenance Stations are open to customers at strategic locations in the U.S. and Europe, along with 30 Customer Response Team mobile units worldwide, all equipped to support Bombardier’s world-class Learjet, Challenger and Global business jets. Bombardier is currently expanding its service centre footprint worldwide and well on its way to growing its services and support infrastructure footprint by 50%.

About Bombardier
Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of more than 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors
Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website for more information on our industry-leading products and services.

Follow @Bombardier on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from Bombardier.

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

Bombardier, Learjet, Challenger, and Global are either unregistered or registered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For information
Matthew Nicholls
Bombardier
+ 1 514-243-8214
matthew.nicholls@aero.bombardier.com

